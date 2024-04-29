Guzman Y Gomez Mexican Kitchen Celebrates Cinco De Mayo With $3 Frozen Margaritas And Coronas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Guzman y Gomez will celebrate Cinco de Mayo throughout Chicagoland. For one day only on Sunday, May 5, Guzman y Gomez will offer guests $3 refreshing frozen margaritas and coronas with the purchase of food, including their delicious and freshly made menu of tacos, burritos, bowls, nachos, salads, enchiladas, and quesadillas.

All menu items will be available throughout the day for dine in, drive thru, and take out. The fun doesn't stop there, if you're feeling like a twist on the Classic Margarita, GYG will also be launching their new Frozen Strawberry Margarita.

The perfect pairing for a refreshing $3 margarita or Corona? The fresh ingredients and authentic Mexican flavors that Guzman y Gomez is all about. On a mission to reinvent fast food using the highest quality menu items, GYG's tacos, burritos, and bowls are filled with fluffy white or brown rice, flame-grilled meats and flavorful veggies of choice, alongside signature jack cheese, black or pinto beans, house-made corn chips, fresh pico de gallo, house blend salsa, and crisp lettuce.

Guzman y Gomez will be open for dine in, drive thru, and takeout from 7am-10pm on Sunday, May 5, with the regular breakfast menu available as well. Those looking to order ahead can also do so by downloading the GYG App available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Read about the Guzman y Gomez brand or learn more about their current suburban locations in Naperville, Schaumburg, Buffalo Grove, and Crystal Lake by visiting www.guzmanygomez.com. Recently, GYG launched a fundraising program at all US locations, offering local neighborhoods a platform to raise funds for their local sport and recreation teams, community organizations, and non-profit organizations. For each fundraiser hosted at a local GYG, the team will donate 20% back to the organization.

Play Broadway Games