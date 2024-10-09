Cast Announced for DOGMAN: THE MUSICAL Returning To Chicago In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheaterWorksUSA has announced casting for the Chicago engagement of DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL at the Studebaker Theater.

This hilarious, heartfelt family adventure based on the worldwide bestselling series from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club, will run November 8 – December 1, 2024 at the newly renovated Studebaker Theater in the historic Fine Arts building, located at 410 S. Michigan Ave. For tickets and information, visit DogManTheMusical.com.

Best buds George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they’re in 5th grade, they figure it's time to level up and write a musical based on their favorite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and ALL HERO!! How hard could it be? With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of Dav Pilkey’s beloved characters. Recommended for ages 5+.

The cast of DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL includes Brandon James Butorovich (Dog Man & Others), Zack Abbey (Swing for Dog Man, Petey), Mundo Ballejos (Harold & Others), Raheem Osiris Fielder-Bey (Swing for George, Harold), Sadie Jayne Kennedy (Li’l Petey & Others), Marquise Neal (George), Jake Wernecke (Petey & Others) (He/Him), Natalie Lilavois Yusty (Swing for Flippy, Li’l Petey), and Glory Yepassis-Zembrou (Flippy & Others).

Based on the bestselling Dog Man book series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical has a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show Peg + Cat), and music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations), with original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (NY: Less Than 50%),scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee (Broadway’s The Elephant Man; Guards at the Taj, Lucille Lortel Award), costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (Regional: The Addams Family Musical, How I Learned to Drive), lighting design by David Lander (Broadway’s The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; Benghal Tiger at the Bagdad Zoo, Drama Desk Award) and sound design by Emma Wilk (NY: The Waiting Game, Regional: The Heiress). Tour direction and choreography is by Candi Boyd, and tour music direction is by Miriam Daly.

The New York Times says, “Dog Man: The Musical keeps young audiences giggling for nearly 90 minutes. You have to love a family show that makes adults laugh, too.” The Chicago Tribune praises, “Dog Man: The Musical celebrates the creativity of kids.” Newsday wrote, “A howling good time. This show is perfect for everyone.” “Epic musical adventure featuring hilarity and heart,” said New York Family.

TheaterWorksUSA’s Artistic Director Barbara Pasternack said, “﻿It’s gratifying to watch young people and families respond to these two clever, funny musicals the way they respond to Dav Pilkey’s remarkable books which celebrate kindness, individuality and fearless creativity.”

Dog Man creator Dav Pilkey adds, “Dog Man: The Musical surpasses my highest expectations. It is the ‘Perfect Mash-up’ of memorable music, humor, and love.”

Following successful multi-week engagements in NYC off-Broadway at New World Stages, the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles, and the CAA Theatre in Toronto, the upcoming 2024-25 tour stops include the 2024 Regional Tony Award recipient Wilma Theater in Philadelphia PA, returns to the Studebaker Theatre in Chicago, the Curran in San Francisco, and the Paramount Theatre in Austin, and debut appearances in New Orleans, San Antonio, Detroit, Nashville, among many others.

Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder, the latest book in the global publishing phenomenon published this past May, was the #1 bestselling book overall (children’s and adult books combined) in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and was the #1 bestselling children’s book in the U.K. Later this year, Scholastic will publish Dog Man: Big Jim Begins on December 3rd, followed by the highly anticipated Dog Man movie from DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures coming to theaters worldwide in January 2025.

About the Artists

DAV PILKEY (Author/Illustrator) When Dav Pilkey was a kid, he was diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia. He was so disruptive in class that his teachers made him sit out in the hallway where he spent his time creating his own original comic books—the very first adventures of Dog Man and Captain Underpants. The globally bestselling Dog Man series has more than 60 million copies in print and translations in 47 languages. Cat Kid Comic Club is a pioneering graphic novel series that introduces kids to the art of comic making. Dav received a Caldecott Honor for his picture book The Paperboy. His stories are semi-autobiographical and celebrate friendship, empathy, and the triumph of the good-hearted. The publication of Dog Man: Big Jim Begins (December 3, 2024) will mark 38 years of Dav creating acclaimed books for children. A Dog Man movie from DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures will be in theaters worldwide in January 2025.

Kevin Del Aguila (Book & Lyrics) is a multi-Emmy-winning writer and Tony-nominated performer whose musical adaptations include Dog Man, Cat Kid Comic Club, Diary Of A Wimpy Kid, and DreamWorks’ Madagascar. He’s the book-writer of the off-Broadway hit Altar Boyz (Outer Critics Award), and lyricist of Click Clack Moo (Lortel and Drama Desk Award noms) as well as songs featured in the Disney movie Strange World. Kevin has written for numerous children’s TV shows, including Peg + Cat (PBS), Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Netflix), and as head writer of Blue’s Clues & You (NickJr). Children everywhere have heard Kevin’s voice as a Troll in the Disney movie Frozen.

Brad Alexander (Music) Theater: See Rock City & Other Destinations (Richard Rodgers Award, Jerry Bock Award, and Drama Desk winner), TheaterWorksUSA’s Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical, Click Clack Moo (Drama Desk, Lortel nom), Martha Speaks, Just So Stories, and contributing composer for We The People: America Rocks! (Lortel nom). TV: Peg + Cat (Emmy winner), Clifford The Big Red Dog, and VH1. Current projects: Misty Makes It Better and Bread & Roses, based on the film by Ken Loach and Paul Laverty. Member: NAMT, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, and BMI Workshop.

Jen Wineman (Original Director/Choreographer) Selected NYC: That Parenting Musical currently Off Broadway; FIVE (Theater 555); Dog Man: The Musical (New World Stages/Lucille Lortel); Retraction (TheatreRow); Less Than 50% (59E59); My Heart is in the East (La Mama); Fable (NYMF); F#%king Up Everything (Elektra Theater). Selected regional: Dangerous Days (Miami New Drama); As You Like It (American Shakespeare Center); Tiny Beautiful Things (Merrimack Rep); Game On (Pittsburgh CLO); Shakespeare in Love (Virginia Rep); Baskerville (Dorset); The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity (Asolo Rep & Miami New Drama); Sweeney Todd (Playmakers Rep). Tours: Dog Man (US/Canada/Australia); Twelfth Night & Midsummer (Asolo). B.A. Vassar, M.F.A. Yale.

Candi Boyd (Tour Director/Choreographer) is a Broadway & TV performer who now Directs and Choreographs all over the country. She spent eight years as the Universal Swing for Jersey Boys Broadway and Internationally. Select Directing credits: Jersey Boys (Flat Rock Playhouse, NC), Scoonge: A Mobbed-Up Christmas Carol (The Highlawn, NJ). Choreography: Jersey Boys (Tuacahn Amphitheater, Utah & Theater Raleigh, NC), Behind the Seasons (Towne Hall, NYC). Associate Directing/Choreography Credits: That Parenting Musical (Off-Broadway/Theater Row). Dog Man: The Musical (Off-Broadway/National Tours), Five: The Parody Musical (Off-Broadway/Theater 555). On Camera Directing: “Not Today Billy” & “Falala Hohoho” (Music Videos).

Zack Abbey (Swing for Dog Man, Petey) Having previously performed with TWUSA in Pete the Cat’s Big Hollywood Adventure, Zack couldn’t be more happy to return with the company! A graduate from Montclair State University with a BFA in Musical Theatre, Zack has performed as Sheriff Joe Sutter (Spirfire Grill), Frederick Barret (Titanic the Musical), and Gordon/The Man/Roger cover (Rent). A special thanks to all his family and friends for the continued love and support so that he can continue accomplishing his dreams.

Mundo Ballejos (Harold & Others) Recent credits: Squidward Q. Tentacles in Spongebob the Musical, Rigoberto in The Day You Begin (West Coast Premiere/Bay Area Children's Theatre), Jean-Michel in R+H’s Cinderella, and Emcee in Cabaret. A never ending amount of gratitude goes out to his family, friends, and mentors for the continuous love and support! Chico State MT ‘22.

Brandon James Butorovich (Dog Man & Others) Off- Broadway: A Christmas Carol, Alice in Wonderland. Tour: Dog Man: The Musical! Some favorite credits: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Ragtime, and Honk. Brandon has toured with Missoula Children's Theatre and The National Theatre for Children. He received his B.A. in Theatre Performance from UNC Wilmington. When not on stage, Brandon can be found searching for treasure with Pirate Adventures of Cortez or hanging out at theme parks with Theme Park Hangout.

Raheem Osiris Fielder-Bey (Swing for George, Harold) Hometown: Kansas City, MO. This is Raheem’s TWUSA debut! Raheem is represented by You Management. He thanks his Mom, Dad, Family, Nick, Stacy and TWUSA for the experience. Previous credits include Omari in Pipeline with Unicorn Theatre, Scarecrow in The Wiz with Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City, Vocalist/Mover in Cool Yule with Kings Island Live Entertainment, and Drifter in Beautiful with Tent Theatre.

Sadie Jayne Kennedy (Li’l Petey & Others) (she/her) Sadie is an actor/singer based in New York City and a graduate from The Institute of American Musical Theatre. She was most recently seen as “Junie B. Jones” in the national tour of Junie B’s Essential Survival Guide to School (TWUSA), as well as the role of “Izzy” in the Off-Broadway show Simon and His Shoes.

Marquise Neal (George) Since the age of eight Marquise has loved performing on the stage. Marquise is an actor, singer, dancer, and most recently a puppeteer. His dream is to work for The Muppets and Sesame Street. Making his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, he has been in many other productions such as A Shot Rang Out, The Color Purple, The Little Mermaid, and recently Alice By Heart.

Jake Wernecke (Petey & Others) is a New York City-based actor and singer and a recent graduate of New York University’s Steinhardt School. He is thrilled to be traveling and performing with TheaterWorksUSA for another season! Recently, he was seen in Vanguard Theatre Company’s production of Spring Awakening as Hanschen, and at NYU, he played Guido Contini in NINE.

Natalie Lilavois Yusty (Swing for Flippy, Li’l Petey) is so excited to be returning to Dog Man: The Musical! She has most recently toured with Sister Act in Asia and is excited to continue traveling the country.

Glory Yepassis-Zembrou (Flippy & Others) is returning to the Pilkey universe in Dog Man: The Musical! Previous credits include Joanne Jefferson (Rent), Aida (Aida), Eleven (Stranger Sings the Musical) and the national Broadway tour of A Christmas Carol as Little Fan.

Comments