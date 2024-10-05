Cast Announced for Citadel Theatre's DAMES AT SEA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Full cast and crew have been announced for DAMES AT SEA, a tuneful and affectionate spoof of the lavish musicals directed by Busby Berkeley in the 1930's, such as 42ND STREET and the “Golddiggers” series. DAMES AT SEA premiered Off-Off-Broadway at a tiny coffee house in 1966, and soon moved to Off-Broadway, where it ran for 575 performances. It has been revived Off-Broadway many times since and revived on Broadway in 2015. Bernadette Peters reprised her star-making performance as “Ruby” in a production of it in 1973 at Lake Forest's Academy Playhouse. Gregg Dennhardt will direct and choreograph Citadel's production, with Kyra Leigh providing musical direction. DAMES AT SEA will open on Friday, November 15 AT 7:30 pm, following previews on November 13 and 14, and will play through December 15, 2024.



DAMES AT SEA follows several show business people rehearsing a Broadway musical in the early 1930s. When they learn that their theater is to be torn down, they move their production to a ship. Melody Rowland, of Citadel's recent production THE COTTAGE and Drury Lane's A CHORUS LINE, will be Ruby, an aspiring Broadway performer who arrives from the Midwest with “nothing but tap shoes in her suitcase and a prayer in her heart." Beck Hokanson (of CAROUSEL with Music Theatre Works and CINDERELLA at Metropolis Performing Arts Center), will play Dick, the sailor and aspiring songwriter she falls for. The musical's leading lady, Mona, will be played by Ciara Jarvis, who understudied the leading roles in Metropolis's CINDERELLA and THE ADDAMS FAMILY. Elizabeth Bushell, of Citadel's THE COTTAGE, will play the wisecracking chorus girl Joan. Lucky, a sailor aboard the ship, who happens to be Joan's former boyfriend, will be played by Peter Kattner III. His credits include ENDS with Dreamers YOLO. Joe Bushell, last seen at Citadel in JUNIOR CLAUS, will be Hennesy, the musical's producer/manager/ director.



Also in the cast are Steve McDonagh (Captain, u/s Hennesy), Alexander Christie (swing, u/s Dick/Lucky), Maya Paletta (ensemble, u/s Ruby), Catherine Athenson (ensemble, u/s Joan), Eilish Morse-O'Rourke (ensemble) and Kate Drury (ensemble, u/s Mona).



The Production Team includes Bob Knuth (Set Design), Danielle Reinhardt (Costume Design), Emma Linnae (Lighting Design), Maya Reter (Sound Design), Audrey Tieman (Props Design), Tristin Hall (Intimacy Design), Abby Truett and Francois Bittar (Stage Managers), Brian Wasserman (Master Carpenter), Alex Trinh (Sound Board Operator), Anna Makauskar (Stage Crew), and Scott and Ellen Phelps (Production Managers).



Preview ticket prices are $20, and regular run prices are $45. Discounts available for groups, seniors and students. Tickets are now on sale at www.citadeltheatre.org.



Citadel Theatre is in residence in the West Campus of the Lake Forest School District at 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. Further information and ticketing is available on the company's website at www.citadeltheatre.org.

BIOS

Gregg Dennhardt (Director/Choreographer) is known as “Doc” for his PhD in Theatre from the University of Illinois. He has directed hundreds of plays and musicals both for children and adults and served as Artistic Director for a Chicago area Equity Theatre for over 30 years. Before that, he taught Theatre at St. Ambrose College, the University of Illinois, the University of Arizona and Northwestern's National High School Institute. For Citadel, he has directed ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH, TYA productions of SNOW WHITE, JUNIE B. JONES, WINNIE THE POOH (twice) and JUNIOR CLAUS. When not doing theatre, he likes sailing on Lake Michigan and sharing family with wife, Lauren; sons, Joel and Jeff; daughters-in-law, Ashley and Kelsey and grandsons, Sam and Jack.



Kyra Leigh (Music Director) has music directed and/or composed and arranged for Kokandy Productions, Jedlicka PAC, Theatre of Western Springs, Prop Thtr, Chi Arts, and Music Theater Works (for their production of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES starring Ginger Minj). She taught and directed at the Chicago School of Rock (Lakeview) for eight years. Her cabaret experience includes shows at Davenport's, Trans Voices Cabaret - Chicago, Rhinofest, and Labyrinth Arts. As an actor, recent credits include Miss Lynch in GREASE at Drury Lane, and Sister Mary Hubert in NUNSENSE at Porchlight Theatre.



Jim Wise (Composer) was an American musical composer and English professor. He is known for the musical DAMES AT SEA, as well as his contributions to the New Jersey Institute of Technology's Theater. Wise wrote the musical YANKEE INGENUITY in 1976, and the children's musical OLAF WHO NEVER WALKED BUT ALWAYS DANCED WITH Don Price, in 1997.He also wrote "specialty material" for performers including Dodi Goodman and Gloria DeHaven.



George Haimsohn (Book and Lyrics) was an American writer and photographer. He was best known for co-writing the book and libretto of DAMES AT SEA. Under the pseudonym Alexander Goodman, he wrote a number of gay male erotic novels.



Scott Phelps (Artistic Director) is in his 23rd year as the Artistic Director at Citadel. He's acted in and directed dozens of Citadel productions over the last decade and a half since founding this North Shore theatre in 2002 with his friend and lifelong companion, Ellen. In 2023, he starred in the leading role of Pastor Paul in THE CHRISTIANS. He has acted/directed in NYC, and in his home state of California, trained as an actor at the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts in Santa Maria, CA, received his BFA from the University of Utah, and did an apprenticeship at The Actors Theatre of Louisville in KY. For 18 years Scott worked for a promotional company and raised his three daughters and his son in Lake Forest. Recently he has been taking on the next chapter of his life — the role of “Beepa” to his grandchildren. Although he is unsure if he is old enough to play that part, he's been enjoying the challenge.



Citadel Theatre is one of Chicagoland's premier live theatres, producing hundreds of performances annually and inspiring audiences for nearly 23 years. Founded by Scott and Ellen Phelps in 2002, Citadel Theatre is comprised of its Main Stage performances and its theatre acting classes for children. A proud member of the League of Chicago Theatres and the Lake Forest/Lake Bluff ArtsLink, Citadel Theatre offers a unique intimate theatre experience that transports you to another setting and leaves you feeling exhilarated and wanting more. A recognized 501(c)3 non-profit organization, Citadel can accept tax-deductible donations. For more information, ticketing, and to donate, please visit Citadel online at www.CitadelTheatre.org or call 847.735.8554.

