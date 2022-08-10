Cabaret Zazou's Inaugural Production LUMINAIRE Comes to Chicago This Fall

CABARET ZAZOU's premier production, Luminaire will open on September 7, 2022. The new, groundbreaking, immersive variety dinner show, will make its worldwide debut in a vintage Spiegeltent on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel in the heart of Chicago's Theatre District. Luminaire is directed by Dreya Weber, and stars critically acclaimed performers Frank Ferrante and Liv Warfield as they lead an international cast of exceptional entertainers. Sassy, sexy, and sultry, Luminaire is designed to dazzle and delight audiences with stunning cirque acts, interactive comedy, captivating vocalists, and a stellar band, complimented by a delicious multi-course meal.

Luminaire will star Frank Ferrante, an award-winning actor, comedian, and director best known for his interactive stage comedy, including The Caesar in Teatro ZinZanni, which earned him a Chicago Tribune nod as a top ten performer of the year in 2019, and his PBS national television program Frank Ferrante's Groucho. The production will also star singer, songwriter, and producer Liv Warfield. Her achievements include a critically acclaimed hit solo album - The Unexpected, a Soul Train Music Award for Best Contemporary Jazz Performance, and performing as part of Prince's New Power Generation. Liv Warfield has toured with some of music's biggest names, bringing her unique voice and style to audiences around the world. Luminaire is directed by Dreya Weber, whose aerial design and choreography credits include Magic Mike Live in addition to aerials for Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Madonna, Cher, Michael Jackson, Christina Aguilera, Kylie Minogue, and Pink's 2010 Grammy Awards performance of "Glitter in the Air". Dreya brings in her unique death-defying grace to dazzle Cabaret ZaZou audiences.

"Cabaret ZaZou's extraordinary antique Spiegeltent is a dream environment in which to create a show. Add world-class artists at the absolute top of their games and you have a recipe for a phenomenal entertainment experience. I am thrilled to be shepherding this production," said Weber.

Luminaire also features an extraordinary cast of performers including Broadway star and Grammy nominee James Harkness from New York City, master juggler Viktor Kee from the Ukraine, thrilling contortionist Ulzii Mergen from Mongolia, and the highly acclaimed Hand to Trapeze Trio Trio Vertex from England. On the bandstand is music director Chuck Webb (bass), Jon Negus (woodwinds), Jose Martinez (drums), and new to the ensemble this fall are Theodis Rodgers (piano) and Phil Seed (guitar).