CIRCA Pintig to Celebrate 33 Years Of Filipino American Theatre With Festival Of Plays

CIRCA Pintig, Chicago's premier Filipino American theatre company, is presenting their 33rd Anniversary celebration featuring a groundbreaking three-weekend festival of plays from October 11 to 26, 2024. This cultural extravaganza coincides with Filipino American History Month (FAHM), showcasing the best of Filipino and Filipino American theatre while emphasizing themes of identity, heritage, and social justice.

Festival Highlights:

Three Diverse Weekends of Theatre: Oct 11-12: PILIPINAS! LOUD & PROUD KNB? - Queer Stories from the Diaspora Oct 18-19: Coming Home - Mga Dula sa Ating Bayan Oct 24-25: Saling Lahi - The Next Generation

28 Selected Plays from nearly 70 submissions across the US and Philippines, featuring both established and emerging playwrights

Special Tagalog Night on October 19, celebrating Filipino linguistic heritage

Post-show talkbacks with playwrights, directors, and actor

Venue Details:

Week 1 (Oct 11-13): PrideArts, 4139 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60613 A fitting venue for LGBTQ+ themed plays, emphasizing inclusivity and diversity

Weeks 2 & 3 (Oct 18-26): Rizal Center, 1332 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60613 Historic Filipino American community center, symbolizing cultural roots and continuity



Season's Accomplishments:

Best Play Award for "Daryo's All-American Diner" by Conrad A. Panganiban

Sold-out performances of "Panther in the Sky" by Lani T. Montreal

Successful summer intensive workshop of RJ Silva's "Hail Mary Maria," fostering new talent and innovative storytelling

Groundbreaking "Sama Sama Solidarity in the Fields" project by Giovanni Ortega, highlighting Filipino American farm workers' struggles

"This festival is a testament to the vibrancy and resilience of Filipino American theatre," says Ginger Leopoldo, Executive Director. "From award-winning plays to emerging voices, we're showcasing the depth and diversity of our community's stories. Our summer workshop of 'Hail Mary Maria' further demonstrates our commitment to nurturing new works. Join us for an unforgettable celebration of culture, history, and artistry that speaks to both our Filipino heritage and our American experience."

The festival aligns with Filipino American History Month, commemorating the first recorded presence of Filipinos in the continental United States on October 18, 1587. This year's FAHM theme, as designated by the Filipino American National Historical Society (FANHS), is "Struggle, Resistance, Solidarity, and Resilience." CIRCA Pintig's productions aim to educate, entertain, and inspire audiences about the rich tapestry of Filipino American experiences, perfectly embodying this theme through their diverse selection of plays and storytelling.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the richness of Filipino American theatre and be part of CIRCA Pintig's continuing legacy of storytelling and community engagement.

Tickets on sale now! Visit www.circapintig.org or call 312-956-9489.

Playwrights: anito cimarron, Lani T. Montreal, Matt Denney, Matt Dela Cruz, Nicholas Pilapil, Nate Cozens, Felix Racelis, Myra Kalaw, Thelma Virata de Castro, Raymund Barcelon, Gina Magsombol, Kenneth Keng, Eljay Castro Deldoc, Amanda L. Andrei, Joanna L. Katanyag, Mikael Silan, Matt Ordonez, Jhudiel Clare D. Sosa, Ara Chawdhury, AMD Cardoso, Eric "Pogi" Sumangil, Rose Gonzales, Jowy-Jhan Curameng, Elijah Punzal, Kristine M. Reyes, Alvin Dantes

Festival Directors: RJ Silva and Giovanni Ortega

Public Relations: Myra Kalaw

KAPWA Theatre Project Intern: Jan Mikael Silan

Executive Producer: Ginger Leopoldo

