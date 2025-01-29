CHICAGO SINGS 30 YEARS OF PORCHLIGHT On Sale At Porchlight Music Theatre Tomorrow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Porchlight Music Theatre has announced its annual fundraising concert celebrating Porchlight's 30th anniversary with Chicago Sings 30 Years of Porchlight, Monday, May 12 at 7 p.m., with a 5:30 p.m. reception, at the House of Blues Chicago, 329 N. Dearborn St. Chicago Sings 30 Years of Porchlight is co-directed by Porchlight's Artistic Director Michael Weber and Producing Artistic Associate Frankie Leo Bennett with David Fiorello as music director.

This concert includes live performances by Chicago music theatre's best loved artists highlighting three decades of Porchlight productions, the presentation of the 2025 Guy Adkins Award for Excellence in the Advancement of Music Theatre in Chicago to Heidi Kettenring and more.

Attendees may experience the night with a main floor ticket, $200 per person, that includes table seating on the main floor and access to the pre-show cocktail hour with complimentary drinks and appetizer buffet before the performance or a back of the house ticket for $175 per person, that includes reserved high boy seating and access to a pre-show cocktail hour with an appetizer buffet and open bar. In addition, a limited number of box seats are available for sponsors. Sponsorships are available now by reaching out to Kellie@PorchlightMusicTheatre.org and tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 30 at 12 p.m. at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

“Porchlight, 30 years ago, was created by a group of close friends with an interest in creating a company that would feel like home to “Windy City” artists and audiences alike,” said Artistic Director Michael Weber. “At Chicago Sings 30 of Porchlight, we commemorate, with guests and performances by Chicago's leading artists and new voices from our history, Porchlight's past accomplishments and the transformation of that company to becoming Chicago's home for music theatre and look to a bright future. ”

For more than 10 years, Porchlight Music Theatre celebrates an individual who has made an exceptional and lasting contribution to the state of the art of Chicago music theatre, with the prestigious Guy Adkins Award. Guy Adkins was an award-winning Chicago actor who passed away in 2010. Among his significant stage credits were Oklahoma! Windy City and A Funny Thing Happened… at Marriott Theatre; The Taming of the Shrew at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre; Pericles, Twelfth Night, The Invention of Love and the title role in Hamlet at Court Theatre; The Time of Your Life at Steppenwolf and the world premieres of the musicals The Return of Martin Guerre and The Visit, both at The Goodman Theatre. The Chicago Sun-Times called Adkins, “…a smart and invariably graceful actor” and The New York Times called him “outrageously talented” for his turn at “Puck” in A Midsummer Night's Dream at the McCarter Theatre in New Jersey. Porchlight commemorates Adkins' spirit and life with this annual award and celebrates the many gifts he shared with our theatre community and the world.

ABOUT Heidi Kettenring, 2025 Guy Adkins Award Recipient

Heidi Kettenring has been a Chicago based actress and singer for over 25 years. Favorite Chicago credits include “Dolly” in Hello Dolly, “John Dickinson” in 1776, “Anna” in The King and I, (Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre); “Ann” in All My Sons, “Harper” in Angels In America (Court Theatre); “Ilona” in She Loves Me (Writer's Theatre); “Eulalie Shinn” in The Music Man (Goodman Theatre) as well as countless shows at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Northlight Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre, Paramount Theatre, Drury Lane Theatre (Oakbrook and Evergreen Park), Theatre At The Center, American Theatre Company, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, Indiana Repertory Theatre, Fulton Theatre, Maine State Music Theatre, Clarence Brown Theatre, TheatreWorks Palo Alto and Peninsula Players. Ms Kettenring was “Nessarose” for three years in the Chicago sit down of Wicked. National Tours: Disney's Beauty And The Beast. Film and television: “Man Of Steel,” “Chicago Fire” and “Cupid”. Ms. Kettenring has a Karen Carpenter Concert through Artists' Lounge Live. She has received a Joseph Jefferson Award, 10 Jeff nominations, the Sarah Siddons' Chicago Leading Lady Award, an After Dark Award, the Richard M. Kneeland Award and two Broadway World Awards. Heidi is a Northwestern University graduate and married to actor David Girolmo.

ABOUT PORCHLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE

Porchlight Music Theatre, entering its 30th season, is the award-winning center for music theatre in Chicago. Through live performance, youth education and community outreach, we impact thousands of lives each season, bringing the magic of musicals to our theatre home at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts in the Gold Coast and to neighborhoods across the city. Porchlight has built a national reputation for boldly reimagining classic musicals, supporting new works and young performers, and showcasing Chicago's most notable music theatre artists, all through the intimate and powerful theatrical lens of the “Chicago Style.”

Porchlight's history over nearly three decades includes more than 70 mainstage works with 15 Chicago premieres and five world premieres.

Porchlight's education and outreach programs serve schools, youth of all ages and skill levels and community organizations. Porchlight annually awards dozens of full scholarships and hundreds of free tickets to ensure accessibility and real engagement with this uniquely American art form.

The company's many honors include 178 Joseph Jefferson Award (Jeff) nominations and 50 Jeff awards, as well as 44 Black Theatre Alliance (BTA) nominations and 15 BTA awards. In 2019, Porchlight graduated to the Large Theatre tier of the Equity Jeff Awards and has been honored with seven awards in this tier to date including Best Ensemble for Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies (2019) and Best Production-Revue for Blues in the Night (2022).

Through the global pandemic, Porchlight emerged as one of Chicago's leaders in virtual programming, quickly launching a host of free offerings like Sondheim @ 90 Roundtables, Movie Musical Mondays, Porchlight by Request: Command Performances and WPMT: Classic Musicals from the Golden Age of Radio. In 2021, Porchlight launched its annual summer series, Broadway in your Backyard, performing at parks and venues throughout the city.

Comments