BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards Update: SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater Leads Best Ensemble of a Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Chicago:

Best Choreography (Resident Equity)

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille - SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 21%

Joshua Blake Carter - NEWSIES - Paramount Theatre 17%

Julio Monge - WEST SIDE STORY - Lyric Opera of Chicago 15%

Best Choreography (Resident Non-Equity)

Julia Irvin - NEWSIES - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 10%

Brett Baleskie / Kristine Burdi-Stickney - LEGALLY BLONDE - Fremont Street Theater Company 9%

Alana Stephens - MAMMA MIA! - Golden Ticket Productions 9%

Best Costume Design (Resident Equity)

Gabriella Slade - SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 44%

Mara Blumenfeld - INTO THE WOODS - Writers Theatre 17%

Serena Sandoval - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Mercury Theater Chicago 15%

Best Costume Design (Resident Non-Equity)

Vicki Jablonski - LEGALLY BLONDE - Fremont Street Theater Company 10%

Patty Halijian - SHREK - St James Theatre 9%

Teagan Anderson - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - TownSquare Players 7%

Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Resident Equity)

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage - SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 24%

Jim Corti - NEWSIES - Paramount Theatre 12%

Scott Weinstein - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Marriott Theatre 11%

Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Resident Non-Equity)

Randall W. Knott - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Wheaton Drama Community Theatre 10%

Joe Pope - MAMMA MIA! - Golden Ticket Productions 9%

Derek Van Barham and Elizabeth Swanson - HEAD OVER HEELS - Kokandy Productions 7%

Best Direction of a Play (Resident Equity)

Barbara Gaines - HAMLET - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 19%

David Catlin - Mary Shelley'S FRANKENSTEIN - Lookingglass Theatre Company 17%

Nick Bowling - OSLO - TimeLine Theatre Company 12%

Best Direction of a Play (Resident Non-Equity)

Craig Gustafson - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Stage Coach Players 11%

Abby Vombrack - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Big Deal Productions 7%

Laura Sparks and Valerie O'Connor - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Westmont Performing Arts 6%

Best Ensemble of a Musical (Resident Equity)

SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 55%

WEST SIDE STORY - Lyric Opera of Chicago 33%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Porchlight Music Theatre 12%

Best Ensemble of a Musical (Resident Non-Equity)

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Wheaton Drama Community Theatre 21%

BIG FISH - Boho Theatre Ensemble 13%

MAMMA MIA - Summer Place Theatre 13%

Best Lighting Design (Resident Equity)

Tim Deiling - SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 22%

Mark McCullough - WEST SIDE STORY - Lyric Opera of Chicago 13%

Denise Karczewski - SPAMALOT - Mercury Theater Chicago 13%

Best Lighting Design (Resident Non-Equity)

Jim Van De Velde - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Wheaton Drama Community Theatre 12%

Steve Nickerson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Fremont Street Theater Company 10%

Jeff Heider - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Stage Coach Players 9%

Best Musical Direction (Resident Equity)

Roberta Duchak and Joe Beighton - SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 38%

Tom Vendafreddo - NEWSIES - Paramount Theatre 26%

Matt Deitchman - INTO THE WOODS - Writers Theatre 16%

Best Musical Direction (Resident Non-Equity)

Aaron Zimmerman - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Wheaton Drama Community Theatre 16%

Scott Mayer - NEWSIES - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 12%

Ethan Kohring - MAMMA MIA! - Golden Ticket Productions 10%

Best Performer in a Musical or Revue (Resident Equity)

Nat Zegree - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Marriott Theatre 8%

Mikaela Bennett - WEST SIDE STORY - Lyric Opera of Chicago 5%

Sydney Charles - THE COLOR PURPLE - Drury Lane Theatre 5%

Best Performer in a Musical or Revue (Resident Non-Equity)

Justin Katin - MARY POPPINS - Big Deal Productions 7%

Anne Arza - MAMMA MIA! - Golden Ticket Productions 6%

Connor Murray - ANYTHING GOES - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 4%

Best Performer in a Play (Resident Equity)

Teressa LaGamba - I WANNA F*CKING TEAR YOU APART - Rivendell Theatre Ensemble 8%

Bri Sudia - OSLO - TimeLine Theatre Company 7%

Harry Hadden-Paton - THE KING'S SPEECH - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 5%

Best Performer in a Play (Resident Non-Equity)

Micah Kronlokken - CASA VALENTINA - Pride Films and Plays 6%

Lisa Dawn - AS YOU LIKE IT - Bard in the Burbs 5%

Tania Joy - A FEW GOOD MEN - TownSquare Players 5%

Best Performer in a Touring Production

Becky Gulsvig - COME FROM AWAY 11%

Shane O'Regan - PRIVATE PEACEFUL 10%

Desi Oakley - WAITRESS 9%

Best Scenic Design (Resident Equity)

Peter J. Davison - WEST SIDE STORY - Lyric Opera of Chicago 20%

William Boles - NEWSIES - Paramount Theatre 19%

Scott Davis - INTO THE WOODS - Writers Theatre 13%

Best Scenic Design (Resident Non-Equity)

Michael Boyna - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Wheaton Drama Community Theatre 17%

Evan Frank - CASA VALENTINA - Pride Films and Plays 9%

Charles Martin - MAMMA MIA - Summer Place Theatre 8%

Best Sound Design (Resident Equity)

Lindsay Jones - HAMLET - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 35%

Carl Wahlstrom - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Mercury Theater Chicago 30%

Christopher Kriz - FRANKENSTEIN - Remy Bumppo 20%

Best Sound Design (Resident Non-Equity)

Dave Amato - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Wheaton Drama Community Theatre 15%

Marc Beth - ANYTHING GOES - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 12%

Matthew Chase - MAMMA MIA! - Golden Ticket Productions 11%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles