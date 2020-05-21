Broadway In Chicago Announces Rescheduled Dates for FROZEN
Broadway In Chicago announced today that the upcoming engagement of Disney's FROZEN, originally scheduled to run October 21, 2020 - January 3, 2021, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, will now run November 18, 2021 - January 23, 2022. Current ticket holders will be moved into the new performance weeks automatically.
Patrons with additional questions can contact their point of purchase.
If you purchased through Ticketmaster, click here for more information.
If you purchased through the box office, email Broadway In Chicago at CustomerService@BroadwayInChicago.com.
If you are a Broadway In Chicago Subscriber, email Subscriptions@BroadwayInChicago.com.
If you purchased your tickets through Broadway In Chicago Group Sales, email GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.
All future productions will be under review as further guidance and recommendations are provided by the CDC and Chicago Department of Public Health. Please check BroadwayInChicago.com for additional updates.