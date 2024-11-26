Black Voices In Cabret To Present REIMAGINING CABARET: JAZZ, RHYTHM AND BLUES At Epiphany Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Enjoy a magical evening at the Epiphany Center for the Arts on December 7th celebrating the talent of Black entertainers in the world of cabaret! The national award-winning Black Voices in Cabaret takes the stage to showcase Rhythm and Blues, Jazz, and Soul artists. Let's connect, create, and inspire each other.

"As the producer and director of Reimagining Cabaret: Jazz, Rhythm, and Blues, I am thrilled to invite you to an unforgettable evening celebrating the richness of music that has defined generations. This show is a tribute to the soulful roots of jazz, the powerful pulse of rhythm, and the heartfelt storytelling of the blues—genres that have shaped the American soundscape and continue to inspire artists worldwide," said Lynn Colbert-Jones, Producer & Director

Taking place on Saturday, December 7, 2024, 7:30-9:30 pm at Epiphany Center for the Arts (201 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607) Tickets from $55 VIP cabaret table, party of 2 $110, $35 General Admission, $20 student (with ID).

Learn more: blackvoicesincabaret.org and workinginconcert.org.

