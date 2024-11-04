Black Ensemble Theater to Present Special Performances of LIVING IN THE LIGHT & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Black Ensemble Theater will present special performances of Living in the Light, starring Bernard Lilly Jr., November 22, 23 and 24 at 7pm, and an extension of the hit musical revue Blue Eyed Soul Sung By Brown Eyed People, written and directed by Jackie Taylor, now playing through November 24, 2024. Living In The Light and Blue Eyed Soul Sung By Brown Eyed People are presented at the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago.

Living In The Light is a one act musical performance written by and starring Bernard Lilly Jr., directed and co-created by Jackie Taylor. Lilly is a Black writer, a poet, a teacher, a singer, a musician, an educator and, most recently, a storyteller. Living In The Light is a production for all audiences because it is highly entertaining and is inspirational and dynamic in helping us all understand that it is important to live in our light!

“Bernard is a highly talented young man with a powerful message that deserves to be promoted and put in the spotlight,” states Jackie Taylor. “He is a shining example of power, humility and transformative positive energy. I wish I could promote him to the world. And that is why when he came to me for an opportunity – I gave it to him.”

Living In The Light will be presented for three performances, November 22, 23 and 24 at 7:00 p.m. at the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago. Tickets, priced at $50.00, are available at www.blackensemble.org, (773) 769-4451 and at the Black Ensemble Theater Box Office.

Black Ensemble Theater has also extended its hit production of Blue Eyed Soul Sung By Brown Eyed People through November 24, 2024. How many times have you heard a soulful song and just assumed that the singer was Black only to find out – they were not. Music can be the common denominator that unites us all. With songs like “Groovin on A Sunday Afternoon” by the Rascals, “Takin’ It To The Streets by the Doobie Bros,” “Crystal Blue Persuasion” by Tommy James, and many, many more, Blue Eyed Soul Sung By Brown Eyed People will honor and celebrate the music that proves – We are all one!

Jackie Taylor comments, “Many people will read the title and think – what is that about? My answer is—it’s a tribute – A tribute that unites us all as one people. It will leave you inspired, uplifted and wanting to come back for more. And the music is absolutely wonderful.”

The cast of Blue Eyed Soul Sung By Brown Eyed People includes Rhonda Preston (The Voice), Direoce Junirs (Soul), Britt Edwards (Passion), LaRon Jones (Spirit), Taryn Welch (Intellect), Vincent Jordan (Mind), Tia Jemison (Humanity), Raeven Carrol (Lydaya), Trequon Tate (Othello), and Dennis Dent (Barthalamul).

The artistic team is Jackie Taylor (Executive Producer / Writer / Director), Robert Reddrick (Music Director), Denise Karczewski (Set and Lighting Designer), Sean Alvarez (Sound Designer), DJ Douglass (Projection Designer), Issac Ray (Vocal Arranger), Brandon Lewis (Choreographer), Evelyn Danner (Costumes Assistant), Harrison Ornelas (Technical Director), Cat Andrade (Equity Stage Manager). Music Director Robert Reddrick (drums) leads a live band of Adam Sherrod (piano), Oscar Brown Jr. (guitar), and Walter Bass (bass).



