Beau O'Reilly's BeauTown Cabaret to Present The Return Of The FOLK AN' SPOKE FESTIVAL

BeauTown Cabaret will present the return of the Folk an' Spoke Festival, August 10 - September 1, at locations throughout Chicago. The Folk an' Spoke Festival, is curated by the godfather of Chicago fringe Beau O'Reilly and celebrates Chicago's rich music, poetry and theatre scenes with a series of events.

The complete schedule of performances and to reserve pay-what-you-can tickets, suggested donation $20, go to BeauOReilly.com.

The 2024 Folk an' Spoke Festival includes:

Saturday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.

Women and Children First, 5233 N. Clark St.

A night of poetry with Cin Salach, Robin Cline, Cecilie O'Reilly and Chris Sullivan.

Sunday, Aug. 11 at 3 p.m.

Undercover Books, 1232 W. 103rd St., Suite 1 West

The Billy Goat Experiment perform plus Barrie Cole and Vicki Walden each share their latest works.

Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

Labyrinth Arts, 3658 N. Pulaski Rd.

Paul Amandes, John Starrs, Beau O'Reilly

Sunday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.

Women and Children First, 5233 N. Clark St.

Prose Poem Writers: Sisel Gelman, Castor Sentee, Eujin Choi, Alejandra Ramos and Nathantial Vargas perform.

Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.

Experimental Sound Studio, 5925 N. Ravenswood Ave.

Wendy Parman and Izzy Yellen share stories and songs.

Saturday, Aug, 24 at 7 p.m.

Experimental Sound Studio, 5925 N. Ravenswood Ave.

Crooked Mouth, Kate In and friends perform.

Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.

Experimental Sound Studio, 5925 N. Ravenswood Ave.

Andrew Calhoun performs

With a second show at 9 p.m. featuring

Meg Broz, Israa Darwich and Lena Brun take to the stage at Experimental Sound Studio.

Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.

Experimental Sound Studio, 5925 N. Ravenswood Ave.

The Crooked Mouth with Bob Jacobson, Victor Sanders and Ava Brennan perform.

Sunday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

Chicago Dramatists, 798 North Aberdeen St.

The finale of the festival is a night of acoustic music including Vernon Tonge, Ruben Whitake and 80 Foots.

About Beau O'Reilly

Beau O'Reilly is a founding member and co-artistic director of the Curious Theatre Branch and the bands Maestro Subgum and the Whole and The Crooked Mouth, as well as a curator of the Rhinoceros Theater Festival for more than thirty years. His work has appeared at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, the Poetry Foundation and on “This American Life.” The author of more than eighty original plays, O'Reilly is also a working actor who teaches playwriting at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. His latest solo album, “Thrifty,” was released on Uvulittle Records in 2021.

