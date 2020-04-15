Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation Brings Celebrities And Chicago Personalities Together

Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation, the Chicago-based non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating pediatric cancer and providing hope and support to those who are touched by it, has put a hold on individualized Bear Hug experiences due to COVID-19 social distancing. Children and families affected by pediatric cancer in 18 Midwest-area hospitals and at home received a giant virtual Bear Hug today, through the efforts of celebrities and Chicagoans.

"We are thrilled to be blessed by the participation of these individuals who have come together to provide much needed hope at this time," said Kathleen A. Casey, Founder and CEO of Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Celebrities, Chicago personalities and supporters bidding well-wishes to Bear Necessities families in the Bear Hug video include power couple of American Idol fame Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, who were set to headline the March premiere of the Chicago musical HIT HER WITH THE SKATES; "Saturday Night Live" alum and film star Nora Dunn; Chicago Bears long snapper Patrick Scales; ABC7's Roz Varon; CBS2's Ryan Baker; FOX32's Sylvia Perez; Chicago Tribune's Society columnist Candace Jordan; Brookfield Zoo and The Langham Chicago.

Bear Necessities has supported thousands of children and families through the unique Bear Hugs program over the years, providing customized experiences from events such as tickets to a concert or Joffrey Ballet to family-friendly moments like brand-new backyard swing sets and fishing trips to Wisconsin. More than 384 Bear Hugs were provided in 2019 alone.

For more information on how to support Bear Necessities and Bear Hugs programs for families in need, visit https://www.bearnecessities.org/donate/. For more information, contact office@bearnecessities.org.





