Babes With Blades Theatre Company's Fighting Words Festival Returns at Factory Theater in November

Babes With Blades Theatre Company's (BWBTC's) 2019-21 season concludes with the Fighting Words Festival, held on Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard Street in the Rogers Park neighborhood, as well as streaming online. The Festival, which is free and open to the public is available online and in person, features readings of three scripts in the development process. After each reading the audience has an opportunity to provide feedback for the playwright.

"I am overjoyed to once again share everything that makes Babes With Blades Theatre Company unique and necessary to the Chicago theatre community. Script development has been an integral part of BWBTC as a company since we first started producing regular seasons back in 2005," states Artistic Director Hayley Rice. "Along with storytelling, safety has always been at the core of BWBTC's ethos. While the context is not ideal, we are excited to share that priority with our audiences through traditional live performance, as well as launching our new streaming options with this year's Fighting Words Festival."

BWBTC moved its new plays development program to a 2-day festival format in 2018 and the company has maintained free access to all readings (an approach that has been a staple to the program since its inception.)