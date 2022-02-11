BRITBEAT Comes to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in March

The Fab Four are recreated in an electrifying tribute to the Beatles, starring BritBeat at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre March 26, 2022.



Take a trip back in time with a fantastic journey through the days of Beatlemania with BritBeat's multimedia concert journey through Beatles music history. See why this nationally acclaimed Beatles show is captivating audiences and generating rave reviews from critics and Beatles' fans from around the world. Step into a time machine and experience a remarkable and propelling recreation of the Fab Four in concert during the fabulous 1960s. With magnificent attention to detail, six dazzling costume changes, exquisite musicianship, powerful vocals, and a spectacular, stunning, and immersive multimedia backdrop, you will experience an engaging and electrifying trip through the iconic music catalog of the band of the century, the Beatles.



COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.



Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.



BritBeat will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.



BritBeat is part of the Concert Series at Metropolis. Other upcoming musical concerts include A Rock n' Roll Tribute from Elvis to The Beatles featuring The Neverly Brothers (March 18, 2022), Creole Stomp (March 19, 2022), Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King (March 24, 2022), Maxwell Street Klezmer Band, featuring Cantor Pavel Roytman (March 31, 2022), and The Chicago Experience: A Tribute to Rock with Horns (April 1-2, 2022).



Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.

