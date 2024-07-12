BLUE MAN GROUP Announces Summer Splash Sale With Tickets Starting At $39

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blue Man Group invites audiences to dive into its Summer Splash Sale and experience the global phenomenon that captivates audiences of all ages.

"Blue Man Group is the perfect summer activity to beat the heat, and our Summer Splash Sale is our way of celebrating the summer season with our fans,” said Blue Man Group General Manager Jonathan Screnci. “Whether it's a night out with friends, a family outing or a special occasion, this special offer allows for more opportunities to experience the unforgettable energy and creativity of Blue Man Group.”

Offer available now through September 22. Offer applies to select 2024 Blue Man Group Chicago performances. Blue Man Group has an ongoing run at Chicago's Briar Street Theatre (3133 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL). The Summer Splash ticket offer is available at www.blueman.com/chicago/offers.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Tickets for all 2024 Blue Man Group Chicago performances at the Briar Street Theatre are now on sale.

Celebrating more than 25 years in Chicago, Blue Man Group originally debuted at the Briar Street Theatre in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood in 1997. The show is continually refreshed with new music, stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology.

Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, Blue Man Group has reached more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics.

