BALD SISTERS & More Lead Chicago's Holiday Top Picks

Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Check out our top Holiday picks for the 2022 holiday season!

Bald Sisters

Steppenwolf Theatre Company - December 01, 2022 through December 15, 2022

Ma is dead; now what happens? Vichet Chum's world premiere follows two sisters-at odds since birth-as they settle the affairs of their strong-willed, wise-cracking mother while reconciling their family's Cambodian heritage with its ever-so-complicated American present. Where's the will? A burial or cremation? And what do we do with Ma's teeth? Bald Sisters is an irreverent, comedic and ultimately poignant examination of the ties that bind multigenerational families of immigrants together: history, spirituality and humor.

For tickets: click here.

Wicked

James M. Nederlander Theatre - September 28, 2022 through December 04, 2022

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Ozbut from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skinsmart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendshipsuntil the world decides to call one good, and the other one wicked.From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKEDthe untold true story of the Witches of Oztransfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think.

For tickets: click here.

The Lion King

Cadillac Palace Theatre - November 17, 2022 through January 14, 2023

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney's THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to Chicago! More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, THE LION KING brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

For tickets: click here.

Dear Evan Hansen

James M. Nederlander Theatre - December 06, 2022 through December 31, 2022

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing hes always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.DEAR EVAN HANSEN has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says DEAR EVAN HANSEN is Theatrical magic. One of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history. The New York Times calls it a breathtaking knockout of a musical. And NBC Nightly News declares the musical an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond.DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

For tickets: click here.

A Magical Cirque Christmas

CIBC Theatre - December 06, 2022 through December 11, 2022

The worlds greatest entertainers unite for a spell-binding and incredible holiday production A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS! Experience the enchantment of Christmas as Magical Hostess Lucy Darling takes you through an evening of dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists, accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live. Get into the spirit of the season with this merry treat.

For tickets: click here.

The Wizard of Oz

Marriott Theatre - November 15, 2022 through December 31, 2022

Relive the classic tale of four unlikely friends on the adventure of a lifetime! Join Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man and Scarecrow (and little Toto too) as they journey down the yellow brick road to the magical Emerald City. Featuring the classic songs "Follow the Yellow Brick Road," "Ding Dong the Witch is Dead," and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," THE WIZARD OF OZ will remind you that there really is "no place like home".A special one-hour presentation for kids (and parents) of all ages! Followed by a Question & Answer Session With the Cast.Directed by Johanna McKenzie-Miller (Marriott Theatre's: Kiss Me, Kate, Madagascar, Junie B. Jones), Choreographed by Tiffany Krause.

For tickets: click here.

Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas

Raue Center for the Arts - December 10, 2022 through December 11, 2022

What do you get when you mix one part cabaret, one part comedy, and one heaping helping of Christmas kitsch? A Swingin Little Christmas! It's a fun fresh twist on the Christmas specials of the 50s and 60s when harmonies were tight and swing was the thing. Starring Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jane Lynch (Glee, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), along with Kate Flannery (The Office, Dancing with the Stars), Tim Davis (Glees vocal arranger), and The Tony Guerrero Quintet. These top-notch talents will jingle your bells and get you in the holiday spirit faster than a glass of eggnog. Ring in the holidays with Jane Lynch (Glee), Kate Flannery (The Office), and Tim Davis (Glee)! This heartfelt, hilarious performance of A Swingin Little Christmas! will feature lively, finger-snapping takes on classic holiday tunes, nostalgia-steeped originals, and zany comedy.

For tickets: click here.

The Nutcracker

Lyric Opera House - December 03, 2022 through December 27, 2022

The Joffrey Ballet's critically-acclaimed reimagined classic, The Nutcracker by Tony Award®-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, returns to the Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive, in 25 performances, December 3 - 27, 2022. Set in Chicago's World Fair in 1893, Wheeldon's The Nutcracker highlights the rich cultural heritage of Chicago and the wonder of the season.

Wheeldon's American tale relocates Marie and her immigrant family to the Chicago World's Fair in 1893, and opens as young Marie and her mother, a sculptress creating the Fair's iconic Statue of the Republic, host a festive Christmas Eve celebration. After a surprise visit from the mysterious Great Impresario, creator of the Fair, Marie embarks on a whirlwind adventure with the Nutcracker Prince through a dreamlike World's Fair.

A ballet in two acts set to Tchaikovsky's classic score, The Nutcracker features an award-winning creative team, including Tony Award®-nominated set and costume designer Julian Crouch, Caldecott Medal Award-winning author Brian Selznick, Obie and Drama Desk award-winning puppeteer Basil Twist, Tony Award®-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz and Tony Award®-winning projection designer Ben Pearcy/59 Productions. The production was adapted in 2021 by Wheeldon to fit the larger Lyric Opera stage.

The Nutcracker features live music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

Schedule

The Joffrey Ballet performs The Nutcracker Saturday, December 3 through Sunday, December 27, 2022. The full schedule is as follows: Saturday, December 3 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM; Sunday, December 4 at 1:00 PM; Friday, December 9 at 7:00 PM; Saturday, December 10 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM; Sunday, December 11 at 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM; Thursday, December 15 at 7:00 PM; Friday, December 16 at 7:00 PM; Saturday, December 17 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM; Sunday, December 18 at 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM; Wednesday, December 21 at 7:00 PM; Thursday December 22 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM; Friday, December 23 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM; Sunday, December 24 at 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM; Monday, December 26 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM; and Tuesday, December 27 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

The Joffrey Ballet, The Nutcracker, Photo by Cheryl Mann

For tickets: click here.

RENT

Ruth Page Center for the Arts - October 29, 2022 through November 27, 2022

Over the last 25 years, this Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT has become a cultural phenomenon with millions of fans around the world. Porchlights production celebrates this legacy and adds a new page to the story of a year in the life of a diverse group of artists struggling to survive and create in Lower Manhattans East Village under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. In the thriving days of bohemian Alphabet City at the end of the millennium, these friends are determined to follow their dreams without selling out.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.