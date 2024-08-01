BACK TO THE FUTURE & More Lead Chicago's August 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Chicago for August 2024.

Back to the Future: The Musical

Cadillac Palace Theatre - August 13, 2024 through September 01, 2024

Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

For tickets: click here.





Beehive: The 60's Musical

The Marriott Theatre - June 19, 2024 through August 11, 2024

The ultimate celebration of 1960’s female empowerment! Featuring such timeless classics as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL nostalgically recalls the days of miniskirts, transistor radios and flower power.

For tickets: click here.





Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil

Goodman Theatre's Albert Theatre - June 25, 2024 through August 11, 2024

Acclaimed author John Berendt’s iconic New York Times best seller becomes a seductive new musical. Southern charm is bountiful in Savannah, Georgia. But behind polite smiles, the eccentric residents are filled with secrets and motives. When wealthy antiques dealer Jim Williams is accused of murder, the sensational trial uncovers hidden truths and exposes the fine line between good and evil – which sparks Lady Chablis and other Savannahians to change the city forever. MacArthur “Genius” grantee Taylor Mac, Tony Award winners Jason Robert Brown and Rob Ashford, and choreographer Tanya Birl bring the true-crime blockbuster book and its beloved characters to life in a new musical adaptation.

For tickets: click here.

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Show

Steppenwolf Theatre - August 14, 2024 through August 24, 2024

Don't miss Rachel Bloom in "Death, Let Me Do My Show" at Steppenwolf Theatre Company! This captivating performance by Rachel Bloom is scheduled to run from August 14th to August 24th, 2024. Get ready to be entertained by her unique blend of humor, music, and storytelling in this limited engagement event. Visit the Steppenwolf Theatre Company website for more information and secure your tickets now!

For tickets: click here.

The Audience

Drury Lane Theatre - August 28, 2024 through October 20, 2024

Peek behind closed doors of Buckingham Palace with The Audience, an intimate portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and the pivotal private audiences she held with her prime ministers. The Audience is an enthralling exploration of the delicate balance of power and unspoken rules of engagement that underscore these confidential meetings. Masterfully blending the personal and the political, The Audience gives an extraordinary glimpse into the woman behind the crown and the leaders she outlasted.

For tickets: click here.

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!

The Marriott Theatre - June 12, 2024 through August 11, 2024

Based on Mo Willems’ Beloved Children’s Book Whatever you do, don't let the Pigeon star in his own musical production! Written by best-selling children’s author Mo Willems, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is even more fun than staying up late and having a hot dog party! It's not easy being the Pigeon - you never get to do ANYTHING! But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something. Featuring an innovative mix of songs, and feathers, Pigeon will have everyone's wings flapping.

For tickets: click here.

