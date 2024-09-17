Aurora Unveils New Downtown Light Experience 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The City of Aurora has announced a new, downtown light experience designed to captivate visitors with mesmerizing light-and-sound-based installations, interactive street art, dazzling live entertainment, futuristic projection mapping, a variety of food and beverage options, and more.

LUMENAURA will take place in the heart of the City's downtown district from October 4 through November 1. This free, family-friendly event promises an experience like no other, inviting attendees to explore portals to the past, future, across space, or to a parallel universe!

The month-long event will also feature a three-day weekend celebration. LUMENAURA Fest Weekend, running from October 11 through 13, will entail a state-of-the-art drone show, live entertainment, roving performers, live street art, food trucks, a beer garden, workshops, and more.

"LUMENAURA will help Aurora live up to its nickname of the City of Lights," said Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin. "We look forward to lighting up downtown Aurora and bringing visitors from near and far to witness the magic. As this fantastic public art initiative brightens up our community, we will energize downtown, spotlight local businesses, and watch Aurora shine brighter than ever."

"The inspiration for this event began in 2022 at a national conference on public art, technology, and economic development," said Jenn Byrne, Director of Aurora Public Art. "There, I had an opportunity to learn about the production logistics and broader economic impact of a public art light festival. With our historic downtown on the river, an expanding arts scene, and our history as the 'City of Lights,' it was too good not to pursue."

U.S. cities such as Cincinnati, Ohio, Baltimore, Maryland, and Scottsdale, Arizona have hosted similar festivals in the past. International festivals in Berlin, Sydney, and Lyon, France, have also taken place, attracting attendees from across the world.

LUMENAURA's month-long art installations include:

The Sonic Runway - A stunning light-art installation that transforms audio signals into patterns of light, shooting down a 400-foot corridor of 23 LED-lined arches at the speed of sound. Visitors will experience musical sound waves rippling away from them and syncing with the light as they walk through the corridor. Runs October 4-November 1, 2024. Photo Credit: Sonic Runway, a creation by Rob Jensen & Warren Trezevant, powered by Creos, photo by Jordan Laboucane.

A variety of free and interactive family-friendly activities will take place near the Sonic Runway throughout the month including photo opportunities when "The Force" is strong with characters from a galaxy far, far away, DJs for Hip-Hop and T-Swift Dance Party Nights, a meet and greet with a magical Ice Queen, known for her icy powers and graceful charm, a Public Safety Light Show with the Aurora Police Department, Aurora Fire Department, and Aurora Emergency Management Agency, a petting zoo with the Phillips Park Zoo, Line Dancing Lessons with Saddle Up Aurora, and more.

The Pool - An interactive field of concentric circles that create a light landscape for visitors to run, walk, dance, jump, and play across, generating an infinite amount of changes to the works' colors and reflections. Inspired by Australian tidal pools, artist Jen Lewin has brought this immersive experience to over sixty exhibition venues worldwide, encouraging participation in an ever-changing composition. Runs October 4-November 1, 2024. Photo Credit: The Pool by artist Jen Lewin, photo by JR East.

EXPosure - An installation enabling visitors to create light-art selfies on a monumental sphere by simply illuminating themselves with a personal flashlight or smartphone. Through interaction, the images captured and rebroadcasted alter the sphere and the image itself in a captivating and engaging light painting experience. Runs October 4-November 1, 2024. Photo Credit: Created by LUCION Media | Distributed by Wireframe | Public Art Agency.

Shadowing - A public artwork tracing paths as pedestrians pass under the light of a city lamppost while the same lamp projects the shadow of a path walked previously by another. The artwork plays on the urban sensation of being among others - even if that presence is only a ghostly shadow - while also referencing the ubiquity of digital surveillance. Runs October 4-November 1, 2024. Photo Credit: Created by Chomko & Rosier | Distributed by Wireframe | Public Art Agency.

Barrel Boy and Family - A playful collection of sculptures made from opaque plastic drums, standing as tall as 17 feet. Inspired by iconic roadside sculptures, these figures offer fun-filled photo opportunities and a touch of childhood joy. Runs October 4-November 1, 2024.

LUMENAURA Fest Weekend will brighten the lights, with a wide array of interactive and multi-sensory entertainment extending further throughout downtown Aurora. Attendees will travel through portals, feast their eyes on one-of-a-kind illuminated art, collaborate on artistic activities, and dance to music on the main stage. George Berlin and XO Immersive will paint buildings with large-scale projection art. Miguel Gonzalez and Liviu Pasare will bring custom art installations to life. Festivalgoers will be treated to the creative designs of Alec Rudek, Adam Molski, and Brittany Harthan. Even getting to the festival is fun - in custom-designed LUMENAURA Metra cars.

Inside Straight Productions has artfully curated a lineup of roving and tertiary entertainment to greet attendees with dancers, jugglers, musicians, and sideshow performers at every turn. Additionally, LUMENAURA Fest visitors can participate in scavenger hunts, light painting, virtual reality drone flights, and hidden portal discovery quests.

The Main Stage Entertainment is equally illuminating, featuring some of the best musical acts in Illinois.

