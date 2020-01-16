Andrea Hoeschen Named Central Regional Director of Actors' Equity Association

Actors' Equity Association has announced that Andrea Hoeschen has been named the new central regional director/assistant executive director for the union.

"As an experienced labor lawyer with 25 years of experience in contract administration, arbitration and union issues, Andrea is an excellent addition to the Equity family," said Executive Director Mary McColl. "I have no doubt that Andrea's experience will benefit members across the region and quickly make her a trusted member of the Chicagoland theatre community."

Hoeschen joins Equity at a key time, following last year's national referendum where members voted to approve holding the organization's first national convention. The convention is scheduled to take place in early 2021.

As central regional director based in Chicago, she will oversee the union's operations in 16 states, including collective bargaining, contract administration and staff management and development. As part of the executive team she will work alongside three other assistant executive directors and the executive director to implement and support the union's long-term strategic plan, Equity 2020.

"This is a pivotal time for the union, and I'm thrilled to be playing a role," said Hoeschen, "I'm looking forward to bringing my experience with unions, non-profits and the corporate sector as the central region takes bold steps forward."

Hoeschen has practiced labor law for twenty-five years to ensure fair practices and treatment, including litigating on behalf of unions. She has also directed an athletics non-profit, as well as founded an athletics company.





