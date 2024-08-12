News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

An Evening With Ty Cooper to be Presented at Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret

The concert will take place on August 29.

By: Aug. 12, 2024
An Evening with Ty Cooper at Davenport's will feature the jazz and blues singer in her dynamic and captivating vocals joined with some of Chicago's finest: Tommy Muellner on piano, Jim Cox on bass and Justin Kramer on drums.

Ty is returning from a month tour of Dublin and Edinburgh. It's going to Swing!

The performance will take place at Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret, 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago on Thursday, August 29 at 8pm. There is a $25 cover with two-drink min.




