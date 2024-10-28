American Blues Theater to Present 23rd Production IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: LIVE IN CHICAGO!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Blues Theater will present its 23rd Annual Production of It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! from Frank Capra’s film and directed by Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside with musical direction by Ensemble Member Michael Mahler. It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! will run November 29-December 22, 2024.

Tickets are on sale at www.americanbluestheater.com or by calling (773) 654-3103.



George Bailey – the Everyman from small town Bedford Falls whose dreams of escape and adventure were stopped by family obligation and civic duty – has fallen onto desperate times. Only a miracle can save him from despair. Filled with original music and classic holiday carols, this warm “holiday favorite makes the bell ring every time.” (Chicago Tribune)



For almost 25 years, American Blues has treated audiences to a live retelling of the Frank Capra classic in a 1940s radio broadcast tradition, making It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago! the second longest-running holiday play in Chicago!



Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside comments, “Nearly a year ago, American Blues Theater welcomed audiences to its first permanent home with this holiday favorite. Since then, the venue has been alive with Misery, The Last Wide Open, The Reclamation of Madison Hemings and countless special events and programming. We have seen decades-long loyal stalwarts of American Blues, along with our new neighbors who have joined us for the first time. We look forward to sharing this year’s production in our new home, in a neighborhood that has been so supportive and welcoming to us.”



The 2023 creative team and cast is returning to this year’s production, including Audrey Billings* (Mary Bailey), Manny Buckley* (Joseph), Dara Cameron* (Violet), Ian Paul Custer* (Harry), Brandon Dahlquist (George Bailey), Joe Dempsey* (Clarence/Mr. Potter), Michael Mahler* (Announcer / Pianist), and J.G. Smith*. The understudies and Mackenzie Jones and Zack Shultz.



The creative team includes Gwendolyn Whiteside* (director), Michael Mahler* (music direction & jingle composer), Austin Cook* (original score), Grant Sabin* (scenic), Katy Peterson Viccellio (lights), Christopher J. Neville* (costumes), Elyse Dolan* (set dressing & props), and Michael Trudeau* (technical director & master electrician).

*Denotes Ensemble member or Artistic Affiliate of American Blues Theater

