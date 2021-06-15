Amelia Ablan Joins Lifeline Theatre As Production Manager

Lifeline Theatre welcomes Amelia Ablan to her new staff position as Production Manager, beginning June 2021. Reporting directly to Artistic Director Ilesa Duncan and Managing Director Allison Cain, Ablan will be responsible for overseeing the production processes for the company, collaborating closely with directors and the Artistic Director to fulfill the production needs for Lifeline's future live and digital programming.

Ablan succeeds Jennifer McClendon, who served as Production Manager since 2016, now heading to Providence, Rhode Island to Trinity Repertory Company as their new Producing Director.

"We are very excited for Jennifer and her new opportunity," said Duncan, "and equally excited to welcome Amelia into the Lifeline family."

Ablan is a graduate of Loyola University where she achieved her B.A. in Theatre with a concentration in Production & Stage Management, as well as a B.A. in Advertising/P.R. While at Loyola she stage managed six productions, including Getting Out, Mr. Burns, Violet, The Importance of Being Gendered, 1884, & The Odyssey, as well as serving as the Production Management Coordinator for the Department of Fine & Performing Arts for three years. Since graduating, she has been on the stage management teams for Metropolis Performing Arts' productions of Baskerville and Little Shop of Horrors, and was the 2020 recipient of the Michael Merit Academic Achievement Prize for Collaborative Design.

Now in its 38th season, Lifeline Theatre continues to explore, interpret, and reimagine books and other literary works to create stories that move us beyond the margins of our own lives. Lifeline Theatre - Big Stories, Up Close.