Accidental Shakespeare Company Presents The Star-Crossed Lovers Fest

The festival takes place on Saturday, September 19, at 7:30 PM CST.

Inspired by the themes of Romeo and Juliet, Accidental Shakespeare Company presents their first Zoom theatre festival!

This evening of digital theatre includes short plays, stories, and performance art that explore the theme of "star-crossed love," being separated from the one you love, missed connections, breakups, and more.

Performances include:

"Funny How That Works" by Hannah Chamberlin, directed by Iris Sowlat

"Dick" - personal storytelling by Victoria Montalbano

The dance piece "Relationship" by Jess Martin

"Plan B" by Maria Welser, directed by Justin Sacramone

A performance art piece by Fay Florence-Steddum

"New Bedford" by Hope Campbell, directed by Melody DeRogatis

The song "Romeo and Juliet" by Mark Knopfler, sung by Angeli Primlani

"They Came Too Late" by Rachel Weekley, directed by Ashley Lauren Rodgers

"Don't Go" by Valerie deGroot, directed by Iris Sowlat

"Don't Get Your Facts Straight" by Allison Fradkin, directed by Iris Sowlat

Accidental Shakespeare Company is an ensemble theatre founded in 2013 that thoughtfully explores challenging plays, to forge connections between classical themes and contemporary culture in intimate settings.

In 2021, they plan to produce their previously announced production of Romeo and Juliet, directed by Ensemble Member Iris Sowlat.

