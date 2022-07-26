Accidental Shakespeare Company Announces Permanent Closure

The Accidental Shakespeare Company announces that it is disbanding after 10 years, as its ensemble members pursue other projects in Chicago and around the US, and as they tend to their evolving family and personal responsibilities.

The company thanks its many collaborators, ensemble members, patrons, and donors over the years for their support and loyalty.

Accidental Shakespeare Company is an ensemble theatre founded in 2013 to thoughtfully explore challenging plays, and to forge connections between classical themes and contemporary culture in intimate settings.