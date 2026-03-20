AYCO to Hold Auditions for Chamber Music Program Summer 2026

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Summer and Fall Auditions are now open for the American Youth Chamber Orchestra (AYCO) Chamber Music Program - an opportunity for young musicians seeking chamber music experience, ensemble training, and performance opportunities near Chicago.

Designed for students ages 7-18, this program invites string, wind, brass, percussion, piano, and voice students to explore the art of chamber music in duos, trios, quartets, and small ensembles, all under the guidance of award-winning faculty at the American Music Institute.

AYCO Chamber Music is now available year-round, giving students consistent access to high-level ensemble training beyond just one season. Chamber music all year-round means stronger ensemble relationships and group cohesion, more performance opportunities throughout the year and long-term progress in repertoire and technique.

For families searching for chamber music programs near Chicago, youth ensemble opportunities, or advanced music training for kids and teens, AYCO provides a structured and ongoing pathway.

Audition Details:

Ages 7-18 / All Orchestral Instruments, including Piano, Voice

AUDITION CALENDAR

REGISTRATION

Students must have a minimum of two years of instruction/playing experience on their instrument

Rehearsals: Saturdays

Program includes performance opportunities in the community

Location: American Music Institute - Clarendon Hills Campus - 60 55th St, Clarendon Hills, IL