American Youth Chamber Orchestra to Hold Auditions for Summer 2026 Program

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Summer & Fall Auditions are now open for the American Youth Chamber Orchestra (AYCO) Chamber Music Program - one of the most enriching opportunities for young musicians seeking chamber music experience, ensemble training, and performance opportunities near Chicago.

Designed for students ages 7-18, this program invites string, wind, brass, percussion, piano, and voice students to explore the art of chamber music in duos, trios, quartets, and small ensembles, all under the guidance of award-winning faculty at the American Music Institute.

Why Join Chamber Music This Summer?

Stay Musically Active During Summer Break - instead of taking a pause, continue building technique, musicality, and confidence. This is one of the best ways to stay engaged with music during summer months while keeping skills sharp for the upcoming school year.

Build a Strong Resume for College & Youth Orchestra Auditions - Show high-level musical involvement, which is highly valued in college music applications, youth orchestra auditions, and performing arts portfolios.

Develop Real-World Musical Skills - Chamber music is one of the most effective ways to grow as a musician. Learn to communicate musically without a conductor; balance and lead within an ensemble; make artistic decisions collaboratively and build confidence performing in small groups.

Now Offering Chamber Music Year-Round

AYCO Chamber Music is now available year-round, giving students consistent access to high-level ensemble training beyond just one season. Chamber music all year-round means stronger ensemble relationships and group cohesion, more performance opportunities throughout the year and long-term progress in repertoire and technique.

For families searching for chamber music programs near Chicago, youth ensemble opportunities, or advanced music training for kids and teens, AYCO provides a structured and ongoing pathway.

Audition Details:

Ages 7-18 / All Orchestral Instruments, including Piano, Voice

AUDITION CALENDAR

REGISTRATION

Students must have a minimum of two years of instruction/playing experience on their instrument

Rehearsals: Saturdays

Program includes performance opportunities in the community

Location: American Music Institute - Clarendon Hills Campus - 60 55th St, Clarendon Hills, IL