AVATAR & ROCKY HORROR to Play This Weekend at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre

Broadway In Chicago is presenting two shows this weekend! For one day only each, come see AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT on Saturday, October 19, 2024 with performances at 2:00PM and 7:30PM followed by THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW, hosted by Barry Bostwick, the acclaimed star of the original cult classic film, on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 7:00PM. Both shows will be performed at Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph). Individual tickets for AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT are also available, with prices ranging from $84.00-$199.00 with a select number of premium seats. Individual tickets for THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW are currently available with prices ranging from $57.00 to $99.50. A select number of premium seats and Meet & Greet packages will be available.

Fans can participate in a one-day digital lottery for a chance to purchase $25 tickets for each of the performances. Entries for AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT are now open and will close today at 5 p.m. CT. Entries for THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW will open on Saturday, October 19, at 9 a.m. CT and close at 5 p.m. CT the same day. Winners will be notified via email shortly after the lottery closes and will have one hour to secure their tickets. Seat locations may vary per performance. Enter the lottery here.

In addition to the lottery, a limited number of $49 day-of-show Rush tickets will be available on both dates. Patrons can purchase a maximum of two Rush tickets per person for each performance, exclusively at the Cadillac Palace Theatre Box Office. Please note, Rush tickets must be purchased in person, and for weekly updated box office hours, click here.

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT

October 19, 2024

Cadillac Palace Theatre – 151 W. Randolph Street

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT audiences are immersed in a two-hour special with a live orchestra that brings the show’s iconic musical score to life, in perfect harmony with highlights and favorite moments from all three seasons of the series. Two conductors will split duties throughout the tour including Emily Marshall, who is also the Musical Director, and Associate Conductor Heidi Joosten. Marshall and Joosten will share the spotlight with violins and clarinets, while the series' most beloved scenes play out on a full-size cinema screen, bringing viewers into the Avatar world to experience the series’ most memorable moments with Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko and more.

The creative mastermind behind the original music for the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series, Emmy® Award-winning composer and musician Jeremy Zuckerman, has teamed up with Jeff Adams (the show's original editor) to expand and visualize the series' original compositions for the concert experience, all with the support of show co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. This spectacular production not only magnifies the epic scope and high drama of the series, but also marks a thrilling first for fans offering an opportunity to experience the captivating world of Avatar: The Last Airbender through this live orchestra concert.

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

October 20, 2024 (One Performance Only)

Cadillac Palace Theatre – 151 W. Randolph Street

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW’s 49th anniversary celebration tour makes a stop in Chicago, for one night only! Experience an unforgettable, interactive live performance and musical comedy like no other. Limited VIP tickets are available, offering an exclusive meet-and-greet with the acclaimed star Barry Bostwick, whose iconic portrayal of Brad Majors has thrilled fans for nearly 50 years. Enjoy a hilarious performance by the Shadow Cast, Rocky Horror In Abundance, as they act out the movie live while it plays on screen, plus a costume contest and a display of memorable artifacts and costumes from the film.

This iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood with movie stars Tim Curry, Meatloaf, Barry Bostwick, and Susan Sarandon is the longest-running theatrical release in film history. Nothing beats a Rocky Horror screening where you can jump up and dance to the time warp in this live, interactive experience. It’s a one of a kind "happening". Come up to the lab and see what's on the slab! THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW’s National Tour is produced by The Stander Group.

