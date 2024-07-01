ANASTASIA THE MUSICAL Takes To The Stage at the Yellow Box Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Natural Talent Productions of Naperville, Illinois has announced its cast and creative team for their July 2024 production of the blockbuster hit show Anastasia the musical! Tickets are on sale now at www.NaturalTalentProductions.com for Fri-Sun performances.

This beautiful musical follows the familiar, heartwarming story adored by audiences of all ages, bringing to life the beloved characters from the 20th Century Fox Animation film. Anastasia the Musical adapts the legend of the Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, featuring enchanting music by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens as well as Terrence McNally's captivating storytelling. Many years after the Russian Imperial family's execution, an amnesiac young woman named Anya joins forces with two con men, hoping to uncover her past and potentially reclaim her royal heritage. Through twists and turns, the musical weaves a tale of history, intrigue, and the enduring power of identity.

Anastasia the Musical will star Taylor Matos-McKay of Medinah in the titular role of Anya/The Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov, Asha Dale Hopman of Chicago as Young Anya, Jack Keilman of South Bend as Dmitry, and Miles Kolby Meador as Vlad. The Dowager Empress is performed by Jennifer L. Barrett of Joliet and her trusted confidante Lily is played by Karyn Louise Doerfler. The Deputy Commissioner Gleb Vaganov is played by Rich Swierzewski of Berkeley; Juan Gonzalez is the understudy for this role (performing on July 27th at 3pm).

The role of the Tsarina is brought to life by the St. Charles resident Karen Neidlinger, and the Tsar is played by Jared Mahalla of Naperville. Other notable performances are by Jake Richeal of Woodridge who portrays Count Ipolitov, Leon Sarlati of Wheaton who plays Alexei Romanov, and the three Romanov sisters Olga, Maria, and Tatiana performed by Kara Rivera of Bolingbrook, Juliana Filapek of Aurora, and Riley Tomes of Wheaton. Commissioner Gorlinsky is played by William Smith of Bolingbrook, and Brandon Tejera of Romeoville plays Count Leopold. Rounding out the featured roles are Michael Norkus of Romeoville as Sergei, Jarrid Norden of Kankakee as Count Gregory, and Alex Paff of Montgomery as Countess Gregory. Pratik Mamtora of Streamwood plays a uniquely created featured role in the cast as the Photographer.

Anastasia the musical features waltzing, ballet and other styles of early 1900s dance. The Ballet Corps consists of Brooke Yergovich (Aurora), Leah Meeder (Plainfield), Alex Paff (Montgomery), and Marianna Kontos (Aurora). The featured waltzers are Audrey Brynda (Mount Prospect), Breigh Starkey and Juan Gonzalez Jr. (Joliet), Jeremy Nemec (Downers Grove), Karen Neidlinger (St. Charles), Kerry E. Daimid and Neha Adkoli (Bolingbrook), Max Salazar (Minooka), Tiara Green, Ramon Luis Rodriguez, Elisabeth Reuter, and Olivia M. Sis (Chicago), Michael Norkus (Romeoville), Marianna Kontos and Brooke Yergovich (Aurora), Alex Paff (Montgomery), Tracy Kay (Wheaton), Rich Swierzewski (Berkeley), Jared Mahalla and Natalie Mahalla (Naperville), Jarrid Norden (Kankakee), Leah Meeder (Plainfield), and Jake Richeal (Woodridge).

Finally, the cast features ensemble members Ashley Warner, Mitch Warner, Roman Warner, Nick Shastri, and Amelia Shastri (Warrenville), Bella Fries (Plainfield), Bill Everitt (Lombard), Daniel Sarmiento (Romeoville), Elizabeth Love, Tommie Hope, and George Li (Chicago), Jade Strong (Geneva), Jodie Brugler (Frankfort), and Lila Beck (Westmont).

The creative team includes Jacqueline Warner of Warrenville (Director, Executive Producer, Co-Choreographer), Kayla Lollar of Addison (Musical Director, Pit Conductor, Assistant Producer), Samantha Heindl-Porter of Lombard (Co-Choreographer, Assistant Director, Assistant Producer), Rex Meyer (Pianist, Assistant Producer), Jeff Sand of Wheaton (Assistant Producer), and Tim Elliott (Technical Designer).

Anastasia the Musical will run for eight performances at the Yellow Box Theatre (1635 Emerson Ln. Naperville, IL 60540) from July 19-July 28, with shows on Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 4:00pm. For more information about the show including tickets, visit www.NaturalTalentProductions.com.

Interested in tickets but looking for a break on price? You have two options:

1) Use the code C-SUPPORTLOCALTHEATRE to receive 30% off of your ticketing order.

2) Have a large group that would like to attend? Email NTPinc2010@gmail.com with the subject line "Anastasia Group Rate" to set up a special event rate for your group!

