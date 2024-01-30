AN IRISH HEARTBEAT Pays Tribute To Van Morrison With Top Billboard Artist Derrick Procell

Raue Center For The Arts welcomes Billboard-topping artist Derrick Procell for an unforgettable tribute to Van Morrison, “An Irish Heartbeat: A Musical Tribute to Van Morrison” hits the stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024!

"Raue Center will celebrate the times and music of one of the most original artists to bring music to life with ‘An Irish Heartbeat: A Musical Tribute to Van Morrison,'” says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. “Join us for this amazing evening and enjoy a tribute to Van Morrison in our beautiful and historic downtown Crystal Lake theater."

Soundtracks of a Generation presents a 10-piece band featuring singer/harp player Derrick Procell spanning the musical genres of Morrison's 55-year career. As a small child in Belfast, Morrison loved listening to his father's records from Hank Williams, Jimmie Rodgers, and Muddy Waters to Mahalia Jackson and Leadbelly. Morrison began his career as a traveling musician at the young age of 13 and formed the band Them in 1964 at 19. From then on, it was simply impossible to characterize Morrison into any traditional musical genre.

Pop? “Gloria.” Top 40? “Domino.” Iconic songs played at every social function?“Brown-Eyed Girl.” These examples merely scratch the surface and Morrison's complete understanding of gospel, jazz, and R&B idioms make the prospect of forging a tribute show to the Belfast Cowboy a wonderful challenge.

This energetic tribute explores the eclectic journey of Van Morrison's musical career featuring award-winning singer/songwriter, Derrick Procell. Derrick's songs have been recorded by The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Logan Daniels, and Melissa Manchester. You have heard Derrick's songs on My Name is Earl, TrueBlood, Criminal Minds, Boston Legal, Saving Grace, The Office, True Blood, and King of the Hill. And the Oscar-nominated film, Lady Bird, was home to one of Derrick's co-written songs, Back To His Girl. His latest album, Hello Mojo, released at RaueCenter's Arts On the Green in 2022 has spent 16 weeks and counting on the Roots Music Report general Blues chart....including 7 weeks at #1!! Additionally, Derrick is Raue Center's 2023-2024 Artist in Residence, featured in four concerts of his own throughout the season.

Tickets to “An Irish Heartbeat: A Musical Tribute to Van Morrison” start at $30 ($21 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at Click Here or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor—Lucile Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.