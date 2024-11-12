A CHRISTMAS CAROL CABARET Announced At Hey Nonny Live Music + Kitchen

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don't miss The Peppermint Patties in their annual holiday cabaret, this time with a classic twist. A Christmas Carol Cabaret blends the group's signature close vocal harmonies (inspired by The Andrews Sisters) with lessons from Charles Dickens classic story.

Join them on a journey through Christmases past, present, and future in a heartfelt quest to uncover the true meaning of the season.

The 90-minute Christmas special is family-friendly and full of nostalgia, joy and laughter! The program includes humable holiday favorites, musical theater gems, timeless jazz standards, and covers celebrating many musical genres.

The Peppermint Patties was founded in 2018, by Anna Caldwell, Laura Emery and Daina Fischer. They welcomed Nikki Krzebiot to the group in 2023. The show is accompanied by pianist Sarah Jenks.

"This show is unlike any Christmas show we've done before. Although we will be singing many of the holiday songs you know and love, we are weaving them into our own unique version of the Christmas carol narrative. So it's a cabaret with a heaping dose of theater kid energy! And I think that is something we plan to bring forward more and more in future shows." says Anna Caldwell, co-founder of The Peppermint Patties.

You have one chance to see this show! Hey Nonny Nonnny Live Music + Kitchen is a shining gem of Arlington Heights vibrant downtown area. It is a top notch live music venue with exceptional food and drinks. Come early for dinner and stay for a very special live music experience.

Hey Nonny Live Music + Kitchen

10 S Vail Ave, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Tickets: https://www.heynonny.com/shows/the-peppermint-patties-3/

