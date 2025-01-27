4th Annual International Women’s Day Concert to Take Place in Oak Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, March 8, 2025, beginning at 7:30 PM, award-winning female singers are centerstage for the 2025 International Women’s Day concert. Bellissima Opera & Song's 4th Annual IWD Extravaganza, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Oak Park.

Singers Anna Caldwell, Kelci Kosin, Jules Furgal and Christine Steyer are joined by collaborative pianist Jennifer McCabe to bring us the music of Amy Beach, Florence Price, Elizabeth Doyle, Marjorie Rusche and Ella Fitzgerald, and words from Colette, Sappho and other women.

The concert features guest vocalists Ava Logan and Elizabeth Doyle with excerpts from their tribute looking back 100 years to the Jazz Age's Bricktop, the inimitable African-American entertainer from Chicago to Paris.

The concert will be emceed by Claudia Hommel and set to a backdrop of images by artist Emily Nelson Taylor.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Concert is 90 minutes with a brief intermission. The audience is invited to an on-site afterglow reception with artists.

Ticket tiers:

-$30 for general admission purchased prior to March 2.

-$40 for general admission beginning March 3 or paid at the door

-$60 for VIP reserved seating, paid in advance

-$10 for youth under 24 and students (with ID)

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is located at 611 Randolph Street in Oak Park, IL. The building is accessible and free street parking is available. CTA Green Line/Ridgeland station.

Bellissima Opera presents innovative classical concert experiences as an initiative of the nonprofit performing arts Working in Concert. WIC educates, advocates for, and mobilizes a global network of singers who use the art of song to empower lives and build community. Bellissima Opera and Working In Concert have received numerous national prizes (including The American Prize and the National Opera Association Award) for their innovative and timely concerts.

Comments