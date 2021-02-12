Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
4 Chairs Theatre Presents Midwest Premiere Of Carner And Gregor's Musical ISLAND SONG

ISLAND SONG is a poignant, off-beat dramedy with a kinetic pop-rock score (boasting 7 MAC-nominated songs).

Feb. 12, 2021  

Founder of 4 Chairs Theatre, Lauren Berman is producing and directing the Virtual Midwest premiere of ISLAND SONG : Words by Sam Carner, Music by Derek Gregor, Story by Sam Carner, Derek Gregor and Marlo Hunter.

ISLAND SONG takes us through a year in the lives of five twenty-thirty somethings sharing a city and the chain of surprising, poignant, and partially random connections that bring them into each other's spheres at moments that become pivotal. As the city pulses around them, they all must work through their own complex relationships with ambition, distraction, and the search for connection.

Ticket info: ISLAND SONG will be Streaming/Video On Demand. Link will be provided soon.

The cast of ISLAND SONG: Aalon Smith (Jordan), Kaitlin Feely (Caroline), JoJo Farrell (Cooper), Nick Arceo (Will), and Jasmine Lacy Young (Shoshana).

Joining Lauren Berman (Director), is Kailey Rockwell (Music Director), Fil Graniczny (Technical Director), Matt Canon (Videographer), Emily Marrazzo (Stage Manager), and Maxwell Rubinstein (Graphic Designer).

For more information visit: 4chairstheatre.org


