2025 Winter Circus: LITTLE RED to be Presented at The Actors Gymnasium

The Actors Gymnasium will present their 2025 Winter Circus: LITTLE RED. LITTLE RED, will run for a limited engagement of thirteen performances, created and directed by Heidi Stillman, with circus choreography by Artistic Director Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi. LITTLE RED is part of Actors Gym's annual Winter Circus tradition, which is one of Chicago's most popular circus shows.

The production will run March 1st - March 30th, 2025 at The Actors Gymnasium, 927 Noyes St. Evanston, IL 60201.

About the Play

Inspired by the 17th-century fairytale, Little Red Riding Hood, LITTLE RED is a captivating movement piece exploring the thrilling and mysterious journey of Little Red facing the biggest, baddest foe of them all - The Wolf. But who is the Wolf? And who is Little Red? Discover the answers-and the questions-in this circus tale of innocence, fear, and transformation.

