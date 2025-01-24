News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

2025 Winter Circus: LITTLE RED to be Presented at The Actors Gymnasium

Performances will run from March 1 - 30th.

By: Jan. 24, 2025
2025 Winter Circus: LITTLE RED to be Presented at The Actors Gymnasium Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Actors Gymnasium will present their 2025 Winter Circus: LITTLE RED. LITTLE RED, will run for a limited engagement of thirteen performances, created and directed by Heidi Stillman, with circus choreography by Artistic Director Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi. LITTLE RED is part of Actors Gym's annual Winter Circus tradition, which is one of Chicago's most popular circus shows.

LATEST NEWS

Cast and Creative Team Set for TITUS ANDRONICUS at Redtwist Theatre
Review: FAT HAM Presented by Goodman Theatre and Definition Theatre
Chicago Theatre Week Kick-Off Event Set For February
Lookingglass Theatre Company Shares 2025 Performances, Post-show Discussion, Events, and More

The production will run March 1st - March 30th, 2025 at The Actors Gymnasium, 927 Noyes St. Evanston, IL 60201.

About the Play

Inspired by the 17th-century fairytale, Little Red Riding Hood, LITTLE RED is a captivating movement piece exploring the thrilling and mysterious journey of Little Red facing the biggest, baddest foe of them all - The Wolf. But who is the Wolf? And who is Little Red? Discover the answers-and the questions-in this circus tale of innocence, fear, and transformation.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos