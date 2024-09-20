News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

2024 Chicago Cabaret Professionals Gala Set For Next Month

The event is on October 20th at the Epiphany Center for the Arts.  

By: Sep. 20, 2024
2024 Chicago Cabaret Professionals Gala Set For Next Month Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

For the 26th year, Chicago’s premier Cabaret organization wishes to invite all members, friends and cabaret lovers to the Annual Gala, which will be held on October 20th at the Epiphany Center for the Arts.  

LATEST NEWS

2024 Chicago Cabaret Professionals Gala Set For Next Month
BACK HOME AGAIN: A TRIBUTE TO JOHN DENVER Announced At Raue Center
JAZZ CATS CABARET Comes To Epiphany Center for the Arts.In October
Seven Artists-in-Residence to Join Goodman Theatre

President/Gala Director Patricia Salinski and Producer Martin Balogh will welcome a cast of talented singers including Cocktail Hour performers: 2024 Emerging Artist Winner Kenneth Fobs, Michael J Mitchell, Amy Lechelt and Ava Logan and Jan Slavin. Carolyn Wehner- Music Director.

Main Show performers: Arlene Armstrong, Joan Curto, David Edelfelt, Hilary Ann Feldman, Cindy Firing, Cathy Glickman, Carla Gordon, Scott Gryder-Emcee, Anita Kallen & Catherine Thomson, Beckie Menzie (Music Director) & Tom Michael, Paul Motondo, Marianne Murphy Orland & Laura Freeman, Pam Peterson, Suzanne Petri, Ellen Winters Reynolds and Carolyn Wehner.  

Gold Coast Honorees this year are Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell.  General Admission and VIP tickets are now available at www.epiphanychi.com.

The Chicago Cabaret Professionals (CCP) is a not-for-profit 501(c (3) organization.
 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos