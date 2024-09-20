2024 Chicago Cabaret Professionals Gala Set For Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the 26th year, Chicago’s premier Cabaret organization wishes to invite all members, friends and cabaret lovers to the Annual Gala, which will be held on October 20th at the Epiphany Center for the Arts.

President/Gala Director Patricia Salinski and Producer Martin Balogh will welcome a cast of talented singers including Cocktail Hour performers: 2024 Emerging Artist Winner Kenneth Fobs, Michael J Mitchell, Amy Lechelt and Ava Logan and Jan Slavin. Carolyn Wehner- Music Director.

Main Show performers: Arlene Armstrong, Joan Curto, David Edelfelt, Hilary Ann Feldman, Cindy Firing, Cathy Glickman, Carla Gordon, Scott Gryder-Emcee, Anita Kallen & Catherine Thomson, Beckie Menzie (Music Director) & Tom Michael, Paul Motondo, Marianne Murphy Orland & Laura Freeman, Pam Peterson, Suzanne Petri, Ellen Winters Reynolds and Carolyn Wehner.

Gold Coast Honorees this year are Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell. General Admission and VIP tickets are now available at www.epiphanychi.com.

The Chicago Cabaret Professionals (CCP) is a not-for-profit 501(c (3) organization.



