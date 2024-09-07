19TH ANNUAL LAKEVIEW EAST FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS to Be Held Next Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce will host and produce the 19th Annual Lakeview East Festival of the Arts. The official hours for the Lakeview East Festival of the Arts are Saturday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. with additional hours for live music, food and drink tents until 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Lakeview East is a dynamic and diversified neighborhood community rich in culture, history and the arts. The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce works hand in hand with its local residents and business owners and is pleased to offer its neighbors and the Chicagoland area with one of the premier fine art outdoor festivals. For more than 18 years, the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce has presented one of the most unique and popular art festivals in Chicagoland. Every aspect, from artists to musicians to vendors and everything in between, is specifically selected by the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce in order to bring the best to the heart of Lakeview and to all who visit during the Festival.Lakeview East Festival of the Arts asks for a $5 donation upon entrance, this fee goes to supporting additional events and offerings in the Lakeview East area. Visit LakeviewEastFestivalOfTheArts.com for more information.

The 2024 Lakeview East Festival of the Arts showcases more than 120-juried artists featuring world-class original paintings, sculpture, photography, furniture, jewelry and more. In addition to the diverse artists' booths, the Festival also includes live music on multiple stages, a children's play area, wine, beer and food booths, an interactive garden oasis and much more. The image chosen for the 2024 Festival is Ethos Meets Reality by Greta Sandquist, known for her modern impressionist oil and acrylic paintings.

ABOUT GRETA SANDQUIST

Greta Sandquist trained as an illustrator and worked in commercial art for 15 years before pursuing her passion for painting in 2010. She began selling her work at art fairs and local galleries and shops, and occasionally doing commission work. Sandquist creates modern impressionistic paintings inspired by nature, portraiture, and animals. Her passion is to capture the mood and essence of her subject through fresh, bold brushstrokes, brilliant color, and pattern work. Sandquist works with oil paint, acrylic paint, and metal leaf. Her paintings are created on wood or hardboard panel rather than canvas because the smooth hard surface allows the paint to flow freely.

To celebrate the 19th anniversary of Lakeview East Festival of the Arts, there is also a packed live performance line-up including Main Stage headliners Midnight Sun (Saturday at 6 p.m.) and The Steepwater Band (Sunday at 5:30 p.m.)

Full Live Performance Schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 14

Main Stage

12 p.m. Raíces Latin Jazz

1 p.m. Justin Sconza & Friends

2:30 p.m. Arnica Montana

4 p.m. wht.rbbt.obj

6 p.m. Midnight Sun

8 p.m. Old Shoe

9 p.m. charlie otto + his gear

Garden Stage

12:00 p.m. Dr. Murphy's Band

1:30 p.m. The Half Brits

3 p.m. Fresh Hops

4:30 p.m. Impulsive Hearts

6 p.m. The Screeners

Sunday, Sept. 15

Main Stage

11:30 a.m 3rd City Brass Band

1 p.m. 3 Martini Jeannie

2:30 p.m. Cosmic Bull

4 p.m. TiMELeSS

5:30 p.m. The Steepwater Band

Garden Stage

12 p.m. Steve Hashimoto/Pat Fleming Duo

1:30 p.m. The Beaus

3 p.m. Kent Rose

4:30 p.m. The Spindles

6 p.m. The Simple Remedy

*Performances are subject to change

ABOUT THE LAKEVIEW EAST CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce is a broad community-based organization designed to represent and help merchants and other businesspeople in the community. It is a policy of the organization to promote goodwill and a pleasant business environment for merchants, consumers, and area residents. As a not for profit organization of merchants and various businesspeople, the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce works to foster economic growth and development within its boundaries of Diversey Parkway on the south, and Irving Park Road on the north, to the Lake on the west, through the collaborative efforts of its staff, volunteers, Board of Directors and the City of Chicago Department of Community Development. Learn more at LakeviewEast.com.

