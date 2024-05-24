SCHOOL OF ROCK, ON GOLDEN POND & More Set for The Little Theatre On The Square 67th Summer Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Little Theatre On The Square will open their 67th anniversary season with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. sponsored Metro Communications The 2024 season sponsor is Mid-State Tank in Sullivan. Joseph runs June 6-16, 2024. LTOTS is proud to welcome back both Marie Jagger-Taylor, as director after a 17-year hiatus and starring Colleen Johnson as the narrator (Mamma Mia, Mary Poppins).

The funny and heart-warming Honky Tonk Angels, directed by Kevin Long, will run June 20-30. Little Theatre favorite and Broadway World award winner Brittany Ambler will return to perform and choreograph in this entertaining show featuring 30 classic country tunes.

On Golden Pond, a play by Ernest Thompson, is live on-stage July 5-14 starring the beloved Glory Kissel and Little Theatre veteran, Michael Weaver.

LTOTS is ecstatic to mount a production of School of Rock starring a rock star team of professionals from around the country and a group of very talented local children. School of Rock, sponsored by Hild Landscaping of Mattoon, runs July 18-28 and is directed by Lexie Dorsett Sharp. Lexie starred in the first national tour of School of Rock and is taking a break from the first National Tour of Beetlejuice to come back to work in Sullivan.

If you love shakin' at the high school hop, you won't want to miss Grease, August 1-11. Grease is sponsored by Hydro-Gear of Sullivan and returning to direct and choreograph is the talented Jordan Cyphert.

The summer wraps up with the hilarious Nunsense running August 15-25, sponsored by First Mid Bank and Trust. This sweet and funny show welcomes back Associate Artistic Director, Therese Kincade in her 5th time as the Mother Superior. Nunsense will be directed by Michael Weaver and choreographed by Rachel Hafell.

The Little Theatre also has three incredible shows for young audiences, also sponsored by First Mid Bank and Trust. James and the Giant Peach, June 11, 13-15, Schoolhouse Rock Live, Jr., July 9, 11-13 and The Princess and the Pea August 6, 8-10. Bring the whole family and be sure to stay after to get autographs from the cast!

LTOTS will offer one Sensory Friendly performance of each of these shows on Thursday. June 13, July 11, and August 8. Sensory-friendly performances are designed to provide a supportive and judgment-free environment for people affected by sensory processing challenges so they may enjoy the shared experience of live theatre. The performance is adjusted slightly with the house lights a little brighter, the sound a little lower, and the cast being introduced before the show.

The Little Theatre On The Square is a non-profit corporation and is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council. Tickets are available for all shows at www.thelittletheatre.org or by calling 217-728-7375.

