Triumph The Insult Comic Dog is Coming To The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre will present Triumph the Insult Comic Dog and his celebrated game show “Let’s Make A Poop” with celebrity panelists Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, Cubs legend Ryan Dempster, WGN-TV Weatherman Paul Konrad and more surprise guests for a one-night-only show on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($43 - $80) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

After years of toiling in the Catskills burying hookers for Henny Youngman, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog became an overnight national treasure after appearing on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" in 1997. He has famously pooped on the Westminster Dog Show, "Hollywood Squares", Bon Jovi, Star Wars fans, the VMAs, J Lo and Eminem, Comic Con, the Michael Jackson trial, "American Idol", "Real Housewives of Atlanta", the World Cup, Bonnaroo, the Chabad Telethon, Chicago's Wiener's Circle, Ralph Nader, Mike Huckabee, Ted Cruz, the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Awards, the province of Quebec, Donald Trump's inauguration and impeachment trial, the January 6th hearings and more. Triumph's political specials covering the 2016 election earned Hulu its first ever Emmy nomination and won a Writers Guild award. He also earned a Grammy nomination for his album, "Come Poop With Me," featuring the beloved standards "I Keed", "Underage Bichon" and "Cats Are C**ts." His Best Comedy Album loss to the Daily Show audiobook was a travesty on par with "Air Bud 3" being greenlit. At The Den he plans to show some clips, sing a classic of two, moderate his fabulous game show/podcast "Let's Make A Poop” and hurt your feelings.



