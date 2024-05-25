Triumph The Insult Comic Dog Comes To The Den Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Den Theatre has announced Triumph the Insult Comic Dog and his celebrated game show “Let’s Make A Poop” with celebrity panelists Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, Cubs legend Ryan Dempster, WGN-TV Weatherman Paul Konrad and more surprise guests for a one-night-only show on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($43 - $80) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Triumph's most recent LMAP special, from SF Sketchfest, is available via Team Coco at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6EA-7mFZrk as well as on Triumph's own YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/triumphtheinsultcomicdoghq

After years of toiling in the Catskills burying hookers for Henny Youngman, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog became an overnight national treasure after appearing on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" in 1997. He has famously pooped on the Westminster Dog Show, "Hollywood Squares", Bon Jovi, Star Wars fans, the VMAs, J Lo and Eminem, Comic Con, the Michael Jackson trial, "American Idol", "Real Housewives of Atlanta", the World Cup, Bonnaroo, the Chabad Telethon, Chicago's Wiener's Circle, Ralph Nader, Mike Huckabee, Ted Cruz, the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Awards, the province of Quebec, Donald Trump's inauguration and impeachment trial, the January 6th hearings and more. Triumph's political specials covering the 2016 election earned Hulu its first ever Emmy nomination and won a Writers Guild award. He also earned a Grammy nomination for his album, "Come Poop With Me," featuring the beloved standards "I Keed", "Underage Bichon" and "Cats Are C**ts." His Best Comedy Album loss to the Daily Show audiobook was a travesty on par with "Air Bud 3" being greenlit. At The Den he plans to show some clips, sing a classic of two, moderate his fabulous game show/podcast "Let's Make A Poop” and hurt your feelings.

Performance schedule:

Monday, June 3, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $48 General Admission ($43 obstructed view); $80 front row VIP table seating; $68 VIP table seating; $55 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.

