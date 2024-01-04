Uptown Music Theater Performs LES MISERABLES This Summer

Performances run from July 26, 2024 through August 11, 2024.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Uptown Music Theater Performs LES MISERABLES This Summer

This summer, Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park will produce the world's longest running musical - LES MISERABLES!

Uptown Music Theater will present LES MISERABLES, with live orchestra, from July 26, 2024 through August 11, 2024 at the new state-of-the-art Performing Arts Center at Deerfield High School.

Cameron Mackintosh - the original producer - has personally granted an exceptionally rare and special license, based on his desire to help our community continue to heal after the shooting in Highland Park.

To further this important charitable purpose, this unique production will financially benefit the Highland Park Shooting Recovery Fund.

Audition submissions will be accepted through February 9th, with callback invitations to follow.

Please visit umthp.org for more information or to audition.




