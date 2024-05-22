THE FORGE SINGS SUMMER CONCERT Returns This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE FORGE: LEMONT QUARRIES will present The Forge Sings, a live concert celebration of Disney music from film & stage. Families with kids of all ages can enjoy this Disney cabaret, as talents from around the country lead a Disney sing-a-long with a live band.

Guests can bring their own chairs and blankets; snacks and beverages are available for purchase. The show will perform at 6:00pm on Saturday, June 8th, and 3:00pm on Sunday, June 9th.

Fairytale Entertainment will provide a princess meet & greet one hour before each performance at The Forge: Lemont Quarries, 1001 Main St, Lemont, IL 60439.

TICKETS are only $10 and are available here.

Featuring: Teagan Earley (SING OUT/Second City), Peyton Schoenhofer (JERSEY BOYS/Music Theatre Wichita, Norwegian Cruise Lines), Elise Meyer (The One @ 115 Bourbon Street/Season 3, First Place Winner), Michael Potsic (MUSIC MAN/Marriott Lincolnshire), Molly Dibble (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF/Drury Lane), Leighton Tantillo (SCHOOL OF ROCK/Paramount), Kara Rivera (THE SOUND OF MUSIC/Paramount), Jack Zabilka (NEWSIES/Erica Heilmann Theatre), Brooke Heilmann (ANNIE/Erica Heilmann Theatre), and Billy Zabilka (THE SOUND OF MUSIC/Beverly Arts Center).

Produced and Hosted by Frankie Zabilka (REBEL/ABC, CHANG CAN DUNK/Disney+) and Tianna Louise Cohen (MONSTER JAM, THE BOURBON ROOM HOLLYWOOD)

Music Supervision and original arrangement by Justin Akira Kono (Porchlight's SPRING AWAKENING). With Kelley Calpin on Keys, Kara Olander on Bass, and Ben Heppner on Drums.

