The 35th Annual RHINOCEROS FESTIVAL Begins This Saturday!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Curious Theatre Branch and Prop Thtr kicks off its 35th annual Rhinoceros Theater Festival, May 25 - June 30, this Saturday, May 25 at 7 p.m. at Facility Theatre, 1138 N. California Ave., with the Full Moon Vaudeville Concert, headlined by art/folk/cabaret act The Crooked Mouth and other special guests.

Throughout its more than three decades, Rhino Fest has endeavored to welcome as many participants as possible, both as artists and as audience members. To that end, artists pay no fee to apply or to produce their works at Rhino Fest and all tickets are offered at pay-what-you-can pricing, with a $20 suggested price. Tickets and details for all performances are available at RhinoFest.com.

Rhino Fest 2024 is the largest festival in Rhino’s 35 year history, following an expansive and well-attended festival in 2023. Since its inception in 1989 as a single weekend of shows in the Wicker Park neighborhood, this unique and mutable fringe festival has expanded and contracted to fit the time. The Rhino charges on in an expansive mood this year, with more than 50 shows scheduled.

Festival events will take place at six venues this year: Facility Theatre, 1138 N. California Ave. in Humboldt Park, Chicago Dramatists, 1105 W. Chicago Ave. in River West, Labyrinth Arts Club, 3658 N. Pulaski Ave. in the Irving Park neighborhood; Perceptions Theater, 1825 East 79th St. in the South Shore neighborhood; Experimental Sound Studio, 5925 N. Ravenswood Ave. in the Ravenswood neighborhood and Women and Children First Bookstore 5233 N. Clark St. in the Andersonville neighborhood.

Comments