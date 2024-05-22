BLACK PANTHER In Concert and More On Stage At The Auditorium Theatre This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer, the not-for-profit Auditorium Theatre will present an exciting new lineup of events.

Among offerings on the Auditorium Theatre stage in Summer 2024 (as of mid-May):

SUMMER SPOTLIGHT:

Saturday, June 22 at 7:30 PM

After an electric sold-out debut in 2022, Chicago Philharmonic brings back Marvel Studios' Black Panther in Concert. In 2018, Marvel Studios' “Black Panther” quickly became a global sensation and cultural phenomenon, showing a new dimension of what Superhero films could be.

Relive the excitement of T'Challa becoming king and battling Killmonger all while the Chicago Philharmonic performs Ludwig Göransson's Oscar and Grammy-winning score live to picture. Joining the orchestra for the concert is Massamba Diop, the revered Senegalese tama drummer who recorded and co-created parts of the movie score with composer Göransson. Black Panther in Concert is part of the inaugural season of the Auditorium Philms Concert Series. Single tickets start at $69.00 with discounted subscriptions available.

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMMING IN SUMMER 2024:

Friday, May 31 at 7:30PM

Actor John Cusack will host an intimate screening of one of his most popular motion pictures, High Fidelity, followed by a live conversation about his career and the making of the film, followed by a Q&A. John Cusack's show at Auditorium Theatre was scheduled for January 18, and has been postponed to Friday, May 31 at 7:30PM. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Tickets start at $39.50.

Saturday, June 1 at 7:30PM

Good Mythical Morning is going on tour for the first time ever! Join Rhett & Link and the Mythical Crew live and in-person for a night that will bring the show you love to life like you've never experienced it before. Featuring your favorite segments, classic games, music, mayhem, Mythicality and more. You may even become part of the show. Tickets are currently sold out for this show

Thursday, June 6 at 7:30 PM

Tye Tribbett has had a legendary career and his saga has stayed on that trajectory these past two years culminating most recently having earned the 2024 Best Gospel Album GRAMMY Award for his release of All Things New: Live In Orlando. This momentous news marked the second time he has won the award and brings his career total wins to three. He is globally known for his charismatic, dynamic personality, and range – from delivering high-energy praise songs to intimate worship moments and even African rhythms to trap beats. His music cannot be classified as just one genre, but his unique, abstract way encompasses all, which has helped him garner many awards and accolades, including now three GRAMMY wins (and now thirteen GRAMMY nominations), six #1 albums, four #1 digital tracks, five #1 radio singles, and eleven Billboard Top 10 songs. Tickets start at $35.50.

Friday, June 21 at 7:30PM

On his eleventh studio album, Transmissions, singer-songwriter Amos Lee continues to expand his sonic range while sharpening his closely observed lyrics that squarely address death, aging, and love. The force behind such acclaimed albums as Mission Bell and Mountains of Sorrow, Rivers of Song, ever since his gold-selling 2005 debut Lee has been known for his association with a long list of collaborators and touring partners, from Paul Simon to Zac Brown Band. Tickets start at $55.50.

Friday, June 28 at 7:30PM

From their start, Future Islands have been singular and instantly identifiable. Samuel T. Herring's life-worn croons and cries backlit by Gerrit Welmers' melodies and charged by the rhythms of William Cashion and Michael Lowry. There's a pain and a joy in Herring's voice that's only been rivaled by their legendary live performances. Future Islands have played nearly 1,500 shows – shows that have bruised bodies, frayed vocal cords, provided escapes for audiences, and healed their messengers. Tickets start at $33.50.

Saturday, July 13 at 7:30PM

What's a hero's journey without appropriately heroic music to accompany it? Heroes: A Video Game Symphony features a live orchestra performing music from epic video games such as Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid, Starfield, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, God of War, Mass Effect, Final Fantasy, Journey, Portal 2 and The Last of Us with scenes from the games projected onto a huge screen. Step away from the console and step into a new sensory take on video games. Tickets start at $45.00

Friday, July 26 at 7:30PM

Join us for the Auditorium Theatre's annual party on our historic landmark stage hosted by our Auxiliary Board. Enjoy craft cocktails and fabulous nosh, dancing and surprise entertainment, silent auction, wine raffle, and behind the scenes historic tours! Be a part of a special evening amidst the Auditorium's remarkable architecture. All proceeds benefit the preservation and restoration of our National Historic Landmark Theatre. Early bird tickets are $100 and will be on sale soon. After June 17, ticket price increases to $125.

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 8:00PM

Japanese rock band FLOW, known for countless anime song contributions, has announced the band's largest-ever and first five-continent tour in its history. The tour title Anime Shibari meaning “Anime-only” in Japanese, denotes that they will only perform the numerous songs that FLOW has contributed to Japanese animation. Many of FLOW's most popular songs will be performed, including songs from Naruto, Code Geass, Dragon Ball Z, and more.

Wednesday, August 7 at 7:00PM

Stuff You Should Know is the award-winning podcast hosted by Chuck Bryant and Josh Clark and produced by the venerable website HowStuffWorks. Twice weekly since 2008, Stuff You Should Know has released a mind-addling array of episodes, cracking open the mechanics, history and cultural and scientific impact of topics like: Ouija boards, asteroid mining, termites, the use of MDMA to treat mental illness, the game of horseshoes, gender reassignment surgery, what would happen if the Earth stopped spinning, Barbie(r) dolls, peak oil, the effects of going without sleep, bioluminescence, disco, icebergs, the fat tax and so on and so on, totaling more than 800 episodes and adding two more every Tuesday and Thursday. So far, SYSK has had over 15 BILLION downloads by listeners around the world. Tickets start at $36.00.

Saturday, August 10 at 6:00PM

Dance for Life is a one-of-a-kind annual performance and benefit event that has showcased more than 50 Chicago-based dance companies, as well as numerous choreographers, artists, and designers for the past 33 years. The celebratory performance funds grantmaking through the Chicago Dance Health Fund, and those who participate graciously donate their time, energy, and artistry. The complete lineup includes returning companies Ensemble Español, Giordano Dance, Hubbard Street Dance, The Joffrey Ballet, Trinity Irish Dance, and Visceral Dance Chicago. Making their Dance for Life debuts are Ballet 5:8, Praize Productions, and Winifred Haun & Dancers. Choreographing the finale, performed by dancers from throughout the Chicago area, is Jonathan Alsberry, featuring original music by Ira Antelis. Tickets start at $45.00.

Monday, August 19- Thursday, August 22

For the first time ever, Stephen Colbert is taking his show on the road! Colbert revealed the show would broadcast from Chicago's storied Auditorium Theater during the week of this year's Democratic National Convention, also taking place in Chicago, from Monday, Aug. 19-Thursday, Aug. 22, on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Information about tickets and special guests will be announced at a later date.

ONGOING THEATRE TOURS

The public is invited year-round to take exclusive behind-the-scenes tours to learn about the secrets and stories that make the Auditorium Theatre unique! Explore this national historic landmark designed by famed architects Louis Sullivan and Dankmar Adler like never before. Be awed by taking a closer look at the brilliant 24-karat gold-leafed ceiling arches and the beautifully restored artwork throughout the building. Tours are approximately 80-90 minutes in length and take place Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at noon. For a reservation, please contact 312.341.2300.

Tickets for all events are now on sale, with more performance dates to be announced! For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit AuditoriumTheatre.org

Comments