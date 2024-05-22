American Blues Theater to Present NO ONE CARES ABOUT CLOWN PAIN by Philip Earl Johnson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Blues Theater will continue its monthly community event initiative "The Commons" with No One Cares About Clown Pain, created and performed by Ensemble Member Philip Earl Johnson. No One Cares About Clown Pain will be presented in American Blues Theater's new home at 5627 N Lincoln Ave in Chicago, on Saturday, May 25 at 7pm and Sunday, May 26 at 3pm.

Philip Earl Johnson. 34 years as MooNiE: Juggler. FooLiSH MorTaL. He's leaving the props at home. And now he's talking back. Misadventures during international travel, Jury Duty and hilariously challenging patrons are just a few of the subjects he takes on in this 80-minute lilt and skewer of stand up, comic tales and original music. Think Netflix special with a Renaissance Clown. He's still not playing nice. Why would you want him to!

No One Cares About Clown Pain runs approximately 80 minutes. Unlike his regular MooNiE Show, this one is not for younger kids as there will be adult language and situations. Recommended for ages 16 and up. Tickets are a suggested donation of $25 or pay-what-you-can and are available at www.americanbluestheater.com or by calling (773) 654-3103.

"The Commons" community events typically take place one Monday per month and feature readings, intimate concerts, karaoke, open-mic, spoken word, Town Halls, and more.

American Blues Theater recently opened its new home, which had its first public performance on December 8, 2023. The building includes two theaters (137-seat proscenium and 40-seat flexible studio); an inviting lobby with box office, bar, and concessions; gendered and all-gendered restrooms; dressing rooms and greenroom; administrative offices; production spaces for scenery, props, and costumes; a small on-site parking lot with ample street parking.

ABOUT THE CREATOR / PERFORMER

Philip Earl Johnson is a proud Ensemble member of American Blues Theater. He has worked around the country as an actor and comedian for the last 40 years. His show MooNiE the Magnif'Cent: Juggler, Ropewalker, FooLiSH MorTaL! has been performed over 11,000 times at fringe festivals, theatres and comedy clubs over the last 34 years and was voted the #1 comedy act nationally at renaissance festivals six times. He is also a Jeff Award-winning actor and has been seen on many Chicago area stages including American Blues, The Goodman, Steppenwolf, Chicago Shakespeare, Writers, Court, Timeline, Paramount and Famous Door Theatre as well as the first national tour of Angels in America, which originated in Chicago. While he has many television and film credits, he is happiest performing live on stage.

Title: No One Cares About Clown Pain

Created and Performed by: American Blues Theater Ensemble member Philip Earl Johnson*

Dates: Saturday, May 25 at 7pm and Sunday, May 26 at 3pm

Location: American Blues Theater, 5627 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Ticket price: Suggested donation of $25 or pay-what-you-can

Box office: www.AmericanBluesTheater.com; (773) 654-3103.

