One night only The Peppermint Patties return to The Venus Cabaret Theater for a Chicago themed cabaret featuring local talent.

Sing, Sing, Sing! with The Peppermint Patties is accompanied by pianist Michael Oldham and features special performances by Kiki Russell and Kyle Hustedt of The Feathered Beaus and local non-binary chanteuse, Jack Ellis.

The 90-minute show is a family-friendly, love letter to Chicago featuring all your favorite Patties songs with some new surprises! Travel through the seasons with the Patties as they recount their favorite memories, heartbreaks, love stories, and lessons learned in the windy city. The program includes nostalgic throwbacks, musical theater gems, timeless jazz standards, and covers celebrating many musical genres.

The Peppermint Patties was founded in 2018, by Anna Caldwell, Laura Smalley and Daina Fischer. They welcomed Nikki Krzebiot to the group in 2023.

"I wasn't born in Chicago-but I became an artist here, and let me tell you, this city has become a big part of who I am creatively. Isn't that true for so many of us? It's where we met lifelong friends, fell in love, fell out of love, laughed and learned more lessons than we care to admit but will anyway for your entertainment, of course. But truthfully, I hope you come to this show not just for a silly parade of tales about our Chicago misadventures but also to celebrate Chicago because it truly is the best city." says Anna Caldwell, co-founder of The Peppermint Patties.

You have one chance to see this show! Venus Cabaret is part of The Mercury Theater complex and seats 80. It is located in the vibrant Southport corridor and offers a unique, intimate theatrical experience complemented by specialty cocktails.

