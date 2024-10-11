IRONBOUND Extends at Raven Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago’s Raven Theatre Company announced the extension of their current production, the Chicago Premiere of Martyna Majok’s IRONBOUND, directed by Georgette Verdin. The show will now run through November 2, 2024 on Raven’s stage at 6157 N. Clark St. Tickets ($45) are available at www.raventheatre.com.

At a bus stop in a run-down New Jersey town, Darja, a Polish immigrant cleaning lady, is done talking about feelings; it’s time to talk money. Over the course of 20 years, and three relationships, Darja negotiates for her future with men who can offer her love or security, but never both. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok’s IRONBOUND is a darkly funny, heartbreaking portrait of a woman for whom love is a luxury—and a liability—as she fights to survive in America. Starring Lucy Carapetyan (RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN and NICE GIRL) and directed by Georgette Verdin (Raven Theatre’s NIGHT WATCH).

The extension adds four performances to the schedule: Thursday October 31 and Friday November 1 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday November 2 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45, with $20 discount tickets available for students, military, and industry; to purchase tickets and for more information about Raven Theatre’s 42nd season, visit www.raventheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Comments