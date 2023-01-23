Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Ron Chisholm - SISTER ACT - Matthews Playhouse
Runners-Up: Monise van Ginkel - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company, Claire Depaoli - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia, Bradley Moore - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Debbie Scheu - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts
Runners-Up: Bryan Rife - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia, Bryan Rife - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia, Ramsey Lyric - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Charlotte's Off Broadway
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Lauren Parker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia
Runners-Up: Paula Baldwin - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts, Jessica Strzepek - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company, Sharon Sigler - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Statesville
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Bryan Rife - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia
Runners-Up: Jessica Strzepek - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Legacy Theater and Music Company, Danielle Melendez - GHOSTS OF BOGOTA - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte, Rahsheem Shabazz - PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia
Runners-Up: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company, SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts, THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Ethan Parker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia
Runners-Up: Jeffrey Childs - SISTER ACT - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts, Bill West-Davis - GHOSTS OF BOGOTA - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte, Jennifer O'Kelly - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Michael Sisk - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia
Runners-Up: Ellen Robison - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts, Grace Nelson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater And Music Company, Laurie Klaus - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Statesville
Best Musical
Winner: SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia
Runners-Up: SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company, NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Statesville
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse
Runners-Up: GHOSTS OF BOGOTA - Actors Theatre of Charlotte, TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre, THE GIFT (THE MUSICAL) - BPAC Booth Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Iris DeWitt - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews playhouse
Runners-Up: Amy McKay - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Statesville, AJ White - KINKY BOOTS - Queen City Concerts, Alyssa White - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Iris DeWitt - GHOSTS OF BOGOTA - Actors Theatre of Charlotte
Runners-Up: Johnathon Stribling - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Legacy Theater and Music Company, Lina Zierler - PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts, Sophie Newman - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Legacy Theater and Music Company
Best Play
Winner: JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia
Runners-Up: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Legacy Theater and Music Company, GHOSTS OF BOGOTA - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte, PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts
Best Production of an Opera
Winner: AIDA - Opera Carolina
Runners-Up: THE FALLING AND THE RISING - Opera Carolina
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Martin Wolff - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts
Runners-Up: Bradley Moore & Jennifer O'Kelly - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players, Lauren Parker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia, Bryan Rife - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Evan Kinsley - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts
Runners-Up: Ethan Parker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia, Rod Oden - HARVEY - Lee Street Theatre, Jason Romney - ANNIE - Children's Theatre of Charlotte
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Kaylyn Hall - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Statesville
Runners-Up: Chris Magee - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia, Neifert Enrique - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts, Becky Kirby - SISTER ACT - Matthews Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Kaylee Phillips - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse
Runners-Up: Caleb Smith - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Legacy Theater and Music Company, Lauren Parker - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Little Theater of Gastonia, Jina Barragan - LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE - Theatre Charlotte
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia
Runners-Up: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company, ANNIE - Children's Theatre of Charlotte, PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts
Runners-Up: Theatre Charlotte, Legacy Theater and Music Company, Lee Street Theatre