Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Ron Chisholm - SISTER ACT - Matthews Playhouse



Runners-Up: Monise van Ginkel - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company, Claire Depaoli - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia, Bradley Moore - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Debbie Scheu - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts



Runners-Up: Bryan Rife - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia, Bryan Rife - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia, Ramsey Lyric - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Charlotte's Off Broadway

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Lauren Parker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia



Runners-Up: Paula Baldwin - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts, Jessica Strzepek - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company, Sharon Sigler - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Statesville

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Bryan Rife - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia



Runners-Up: Jessica Strzepek - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Legacy Theater and Music Company, Danielle Melendez - GHOSTS OF BOGOTA - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte, Rahsheem Shabazz - PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia



Runners-Up: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company, SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts, THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Ethan Parker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia



Runners-Up: Jeffrey Childs - SISTER ACT - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts, Bill West-Davis - GHOSTS OF BOGOTA - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte, Jennifer O'Kelly - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Michael Sisk - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia



Runners-Up: Ellen Robison - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts, Grace Nelson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater And Music Company, Laurie Klaus - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Statesville

Best Musical

Winner: SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia



Runners-Up: SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company, NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Statesville

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse



Runners-Up: GHOSTS OF BOGOTA - Actors Theatre of Charlotte, TONI STONE - Three Bone Theatre, THE GIFT (THE MUSICAL) - BPAC Booth Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Iris DeWitt - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews playhouse



Runners-Up: Amy McKay - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Statesville, AJ White - KINKY BOOTS - Queen City Concerts, Alyssa White - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Iris DeWitt - GHOSTS OF BOGOTA - Actors Theatre of Charlotte



Runners-Up: Johnathon Stribling - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Legacy Theater and Music Company, Lina Zierler - PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts, Sophie Newman - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Legacy Theater and Music Company

Best Play

Winner: JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia



Runners-Up: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Legacy Theater and Music Company, GHOSTS OF BOGOTA - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte, PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts

Best Production of an Opera

Winner: AIDA - Opera Carolina



Runners-Up: THE FALLING AND THE RISING - Opera Carolina

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Martin Wolff - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts



Runners-Up: Bradley Moore & Jennifer O'Kelly - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Piedmont Players, Lauren Parker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia, Bryan Rife - JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Evan Kinsley - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts



Runners-Up: Ethan Parker - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia, Rod Oden - HARVEY - Lee Street Theatre, Jason Romney - ANNIE - Children's Theatre of Charlotte

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Kaylyn Hall - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Statesville



Runners-Up: Chris Magee - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Gastonia, Neifert Enrique - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts, Becky Kirby - SISTER ACT - Matthews Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Kaylee Phillips - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse



Runners-Up: Caleb Smith - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Legacy Theater and Music Company, Lauren Parker - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Little Theater of Gastonia, Jina Barragan - LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE - Theatre Charlotte

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: JUNIE B JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Little Theater of Gastonia



Runners-Up: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Legacy Theater and Music Company, ANNIE - Children's Theatre of Charlotte, PRINCESS FEARLESS - Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts



Runners-Up: Theatre Charlotte, Legacy Theater and Music Company, Lee Street Theatre