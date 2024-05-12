HOW TO BE AN ETHICAL SLUT One-Woman Musical Comedy Show Returns To Charlotte

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HOW TO BE AN ETHICAL SLUT, an award-winning one-woman musical-comedy show is set to return to Charlotte. The production will run May 30th & 31st at the Comedy Arts Theatre of Charlotte (CATCh).

Solo performer Brooke McCarthy returns to Charlotte after touring across the US and winning multiple awards. She debuted her show in Charlotte to sold out crowds back in 2022, and now her original show, HOW TO BE AN ETHICAL SLUT, is even better than before with new direction by Sarah Elizabeth Yorke and new original music! It will play for two nights at the Comedy Arts Theatre of Charlotte (CATCh) at 4128 South Blvd Suite A3, Charlotte, NC 28209 on May 30th (Brooke's birthday) and May 31st at 8:00 p.m. She's toured to national cities like NYC where she won Solo Performer of the Year, Philadelphia where she won a Philly Fringie (Audience Choice), and Hartford where she won Best of the Fest, to name a few. The story-which is inspired by Brooke's love life-touches on topics that are not too familiar to the stage like sexual health, polyamory, and swinging, which makes it an excellently quirky and relevant piece. Opening night for the press is Thursday, May 30th at 8:00 pm.

Brooke, the solo artist, and playwright, is ecstatic to bring her show back to Charlotte after selling out all four of her shows at Stumptown Station in Matthews in 2022. She stated, "I can't wait to return to the vibrant community of Charlotte that welcomed me with open arms when I moved there in 2022. This city is a lovely melting pot of locals and transplants where everyone is just looking for a good time. I can't wait for old friends to see the revised production and for new friends to experience this wildly entertaining show."

"Charlotte is such an exciting city to be a part of because it's growing and thriving with people of all backgrounds and cultures, and my story has a message for everyone even beyond the provocative title. This is a show about honesty, communication, and self empowerment through the lens of unconventional relationships, which are becoming less taboo and more timely than ever with people embracing radical honesty and polyamory." McCarthy believes this is an essential piece of theater because there aren't enough shows that normalize talking about our sexual health before we jump in bed with our new lover, nor are there any plays that portray positive notions regarding a polyamorous lifestyle.

There are a variety of music genres featured throughout the show including jazz, pop, and musical theater parodies, so there is a song for everyone. McCarthy also brought in friends to help create original songs for the show: Marcia Ferguson (Slut Anthem) and Sarah Clemency (Three is Better).

This cabaret-style comedic play examines what it means to lie in the most awkward and vulnerable situations while empowering us to be honest with ourselves and our most intimate partners about who we truly are.

Tickets to HOW TO BE AN ETHICAL SLUT are on sale at

https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/catch/how-to-be-an-ethical-slut .

Tickets are $20. General admission.

Run time: 55 minutes.

Content: For mature audiences (Adult language, Adult content & Simulations).

Categories/Themes: Solo Show, One Act Play, Cabaret, Comedy, Musical, Sexual Health, Non-monogamy, Polyamory, Swinging, Honesty, Unconventional Relationships, Musical Parody, Devised, LGBTQ+

Artist Bios

Brooke McCarthy (Actor/Playwright) "Getting comfortable with the uncomfortable" isn't just a mantra for Brooke-it's her artistic ethos. Armed with comedy and musical prowess, she transforms taboo topics into powerful anecdotes inviting audiences to explore discomfort through laughter. Her passion for amplifying silenced narratives extends to the stage, where she empowers audiences to embrace themselves and others. With an MFA in Acting from the University of Georgia and teaching experience at Virginia Tech Brooke seamlessly merges artistry with expertise, delivering captivating, authentic performances that transcend mere entertainment. She fearlessly challenges societal norms, and in this spirit of audacity, "How to be an Ethical Slut" was born.

Sarah Elizabeth Yorke (Director) is a director, producer, actor, and educator from Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. She holds a BA in Theatre Arts from Virginia Tech and a Master in Fine Arts in Directing and a Master of Arts Administration from Ohio University. Over the past decade, Sarah has directed nearly 40 productions, ranging from professional to collegiate to youth theatre, and beyond. Most recently she directed Concord Floral by Jordan Tannahill and H*tler's Tasters by Michelle Kholos Brooks at Virginia Tech. In 2023, Sarah produced and directed a brand new, one-woman-show entitled The Wake of Ur Problematic Fav Prty Grl by Claire Tumey, that had two New York residencies, and a stint at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Sarah is thrilled to be directing her friend and collaborator, Brooke, on her wonderfully charming, and unforgettable one-woman-show!

