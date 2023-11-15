UNCSA and the Winston-Salem Symphony Will Launch Fellowship

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) and the Winston-Salem Symphony have joined together to launch a two-year, graduate-level Orchestral Fellowship beginning fall 2024. The UNCSA/Winston-Salem Symphony Strings Fellowship offers a unique opportunity for students to perform multiple weeks in concert with the professional orchestra, as well as to receive mentorship by Winston-Salem Symphony Music Director Michelle Merrill and symphony musicians, and to participate in the symphony’s P.L.A.Y. (Piedmont Learning Academy for Youth) Music program for underserved youth.

Each year, the program will enroll five string players with a demonstrated passion for community engagement. They will receive a full scholarship and stipend while enrolled in a two-year Master of Music (M.M.) program at UNCSA, studying with the university’s renowned strings faculty. Fellows will study and perform together, both with the Winston-Salem Symphony and as an ensemble, and will also have the opportunity for administrative internship roles with the symphony.

Fellowships are available for outstanding violinists, violists, cellist and double bass players from the U.S. and abroad. The application deadline is Jan. 18, 2024; visit uncsa.edu/wsso-fellowship for more information and to apply.

“This collaboration between the Winston-Salem Symphony and UNCSA marks a pivotal moment in realizing our vision of a community where live music connects people from all walks of life,” said Winston-Salem Symphony Music Director Merrill. “By welcoming a talented cohort of fellows, we are not just adding chairs to our ensemble; we are adding unique perspectives, fresh ideas, and a vibrant energy that will enrich our performances. This program has the power to enhance the caliber of our orchestra while training the next generation of professional musicians to become torchbearers of both artistic excellence and meaningful community engagement.”

Funded by an anonymous donor, the fellowship also reinforces vital components of “UNCSA Forward,” the university’s current strategic plan, which includes enhancing industry relevance and promoting institutional sustainability.

“We are thrilled about this fellowship, and are deeply grateful to our donors and to our partners at the Winston-Salem Symphony for making it happen,” said UNCSA Chancellor Brian Cole. “The remarkable emerging artists at UNCSA will gain a great deal of firsthand experience about life in a professional symphony orchestra, which will be crucial after they leave campus and forge careers as working artists. This fellowship also provides an opportunity for two vibrant local arts organizations to actively work together to make this City of Arts and Innovation an even more beautiful and interesting place to live.”

The Orchestral Fellowship is the most recent example of a long history of collaboration and partnership between the university and the symphony. A number of current and former UNCSA faculty and staff members and alumni are also members of the Winston-Salem Symphony, including UNCSA School of Music Dean Saxton Rose, who serves as the orchestra’s principal bassoonist.

“This is an exceptional opportunity to provide professional performance experience and real-world training in arts administration and leadership to our students in the School of Music,” said Dean Rose. “These skills will position the Orchestral Fellows to easily transition to professional life after graduating and to be the creative, forward-looking arts leaders of the future. I’m also incredibly excited about the ways in which these students will engage with the local community and inspire the next generation of talented North Carolina musicians.”