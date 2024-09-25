The North Carolina Black Repertory Company Unveils 2025 Season Featuring FENCES & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The North Carolina Black Repertory Company has revealed its 2025 Season, A King's Plight. The company's forty-sixth season will feature three mainstage productions that shine a light on Black patriarchs, examining the familial and societal challenges they face, along with the joy, laugher, and love that sustains them: August Wilson's Fences, Blooming in Dry Season by Eljon Wardally, and Purlie Victorious by Ossie Davis, along with a new NC Black Rep holiday production, A Motown Christmas created and adapted by Nate Jacobs. All shows will be produced at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street, Winston-Salem, N.C.

NC Black Rep's 2025 mainstage season kicks off Friday, February 28 through Sunday, March 16, 2025, with August Wilson's Fences. The play tells the story of Troy Maxson, a former star of the Negro baseball leagues, who now works as a garbage man in 1957 Pittsburgh. Excluded from the major leagues in his prime, Troy has grown increasingly bitter, and his anger and frustration take a toll on his relationships with his wife and son. 2025 marks the 40th anniversary of this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning American Theatre Classic. NC Black Rep's production will see our Producing Artistic Director, Jackie Alexander, take on the role of Troy Maxson, with Rory D. Sheriff, Founding Artistic Director of BNS Productions, Charlotte's only Black Repertory Theatre Company, helming the production as Director.

The 2024 Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin Award winner, Blooming in Dry Season by Eljon Wardally, receives its world premiere August 1-10, 2025. Set in a rum shop on the Spice Isle of Grenada and peppered with music that defines a culture, Fitz, a failed Calypsonian, faces losing everything when he and his wife, Rose, butt heads over their daughter Garland's path in life. A gifted steel pan player, Garland has been offered the opportunity to tour with the most famous Calypso group in the Caribbean, but Fitz fears the outcome will repeat his own disappointments in life. As tensions grow and secrets are revealed, the family struggles to mend broken dreams and find their lost harmony.

Ossie Davis' comedic masterpiece Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, takes to the Hanesbrands stage, October 3-19, 2025. The play tells the story of the Reverend Purlie Victorious Judson, a charismatic traveling Black preacher, who returns to his Georgia hometown on a mission to reclaim his inheritance and win back his church, while navigating the rules of the Jim Crow era.

NC Black Rep closes out its 2025 season with a new holiday production, A Motown Christmas created and adapted by Nate Jacobs. A festive holiday revue blending traditional Christmas carols with the soulful sounds of Motown, the show promises to be a memorable and fun Christmas treat for the entire family.

For tickets and information, please visit www.ncblackrep.org.

