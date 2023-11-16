SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL To Return To Matthews Playhouse This Holiday Season

Join in the holiday spirit from December 8-17, 2023.
Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts will present Click Here, a delightful holiday show that Broadway World calls a "holiday masterpiece...brimming with Christmas spirit", December 8-17, 2023. This lively musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol will once again be led by Charlotte actor and local radio personality, Geof Knight, in the title role.
Based on the popular musical film starring Albert Finney, Scrooge! The Musical is set in bustling 19th century London. When the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his deceased business partner and three spirits one Christmas Eve, he undergoes a transition and receives the greatest gift of all-redemption.
The production features both new and returning cast members along with uplifting musical numbers, show-stopping choreography, beautiful period costumes, and rousing performances from some of Charlotte's most notable actors. The cast, listed in the character's order of appearance, is as follows:
Ebenezer Scrooge- Geof Knight
Bob Cratchit- John West
Kathy Cratchit- Grace Carmody
Beggar Woman/Mrs. Cratchit- Shelby Annas
Tiny Tim- Charlotte Thomson & Lina Zierler
Jocelyn Jollygoode/Ensemble- Lisa Ulanow
Harty/Topper/Ensemble - Anne Marie Young
Miss Dilber/Mary/Ensemble- Amanda Mooney
Ebby/Turkey Boy/Ensemble- Mason Morris
Peter Cratchit- Kodi Yara
Martha Cratchit- Cadence Randles
Belinda Cratchit- Maliah Joiner
Jacob Marley- Ellen McNeill
Harry (Nephew)/Young Scrooge- Wiley Seago
Bess/Mrs. Fezziwig- Mayara Arnold
Dick Wilkins/Ensemble- Collin Limer
Fezziwig- Benjamin Shelton
Tom Jenkins- Nathan Loring
Isabel/Helen- Noelle Wilson
Ghost of Christmas Present- Jeff Powell
Ghost of Christmas Past- Sarah Baumgardner
Butcher/Ghost of Christmas Yet-To-Come- Julian Starkey
Jen/Ensemble- Sophia Scialabba
Ensemble- Anne Long, Virginia Davidson, Lina Zierler, Gabriel Craig, Elizabeth Shelton
The family-friendly holiday musical opens Friday December 8, 2023. Audiences are encouraged to wear their favorite "Ugly Christmas Sweater" or other festive holiday gear to the opening performance for a chance to win 2 tickets to the Matthews Playhouse production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical coming in January 2024 and a $25 giftcard for dinner at a local restaurant.
Performances will continue through Sunday, December 17, 2023. Performance dates and ticket information is available at Click Here.
**The 7:30 p.m. performance on Wednesday, December 13th will be a Pay-What-You-Can performance benefiting Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays, Inc. Seating is general admission and there will be no advanced reservations. Patrons will be seated on a first-come-first-serve basis. The theatre suggests a $10 donation per person, but any amount will be accepted. Donations can be made with cash or credit.**
The Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts is a non-profit theatre company based in Matthews, North Carolina. We strive to make the performing arts accessible to any local child, teen, and adult regardless of their experience, background, physical ability or circumstance. For nearly 30 years, Matthews Playhouse has worked to achieve this through robust educational programming, community outreach, scholarship opportunities and thought-provoking productions created to entertain and inspire local audiences. We currently offer a 5-show Mainstage season, School of Theatre Classes, Student Productions and Seasonal Camps designed to engage the diverse community that we serve.
