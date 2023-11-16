Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards

SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL To Return To Matthews Playhouse This Holiday Season

Join in the holiday spirit from December 8-17, 2023.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 2 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW

SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL To Return To Matthews Playhouse This Holiday Season

Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts will present Click Here, a delightful holiday show that Broadway World calls a "holiday masterpiece...brimming with Christmas spirit", December 8-17, 2023. This lively musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol will once again be led by Charlotte actor and local radio personality, Geof Knight, in the title role.

Based on the popular musical film starring Albert Finney, Scrooge! The Musical is set in bustling 19th century London. When the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his deceased business partner and three spirits one Christmas Eve, he undergoes a transition and receives the greatest gift of all-redemption.

The production features both new and returning cast members along with uplifting musical numbers, show-stopping choreography, beautiful period costumes, and rousing performances from some of Charlotte's most notable actors. The cast, listed in the character's order of appearance, is as follows:

Ebenezer Scrooge- Geof Knight

Bob Cratchit- John West

Kathy Cratchit- Grace Carmody

Beggar Woman/Mrs. Cratchit- Shelby Annas

Tiny Tim- Charlotte Thomson & Lina Zierler

Jocelyn Jollygoode/Ensemble- Lisa Ulanow

Harty/Topper/Ensemble - Anne Marie Young

Miss Dilber/Mary/Ensemble- Amanda Mooney

Ebby/Turkey Boy/Ensemble- Mason Morris

Peter Cratchit- Kodi Yara

Martha Cratchit- Cadence Randles

Belinda Cratchit- Maliah Joiner

Jacob Marley- Ellen McNeill

Harry (Nephew)/Young Scrooge- Wiley Seago

Bess/Mrs. Fezziwig- Mayara Arnold

Dick Wilkins/Ensemble- Collin Limer

Fezziwig- Benjamin Shelton

Tom Jenkins- Nathan Loring

Isabel/Helen- Noelle Wilson

Ghost of Christmas Present- Jeff Powell

Ghost of Christmas Past- Sarah Baumgardner

Butcher/Ghost of Christmas Yet-To-Come- Julian Starkey

Jen/Ensemble- Sophia Scialabba

Ensemble- Anne Long, Virginia Davidson, Lina Zierler, Gabriel Craig, Elizabeth Shelton

The family-friendly holiday musical opens Friday December 8, 2023. Audiences are encouraged to wear their favorite "Ugly Christmas Sweater" or other festive holiday gear to the opening performance for a chance to win 2 tickets to the Matthews Playhouse production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical coming in January 2024 and a $25 giftcard for dinner at a local restaurant.

Performances will continue through Sunday, December 17, 2023. Performance dates and ticket information is available at Click Here.

**The 7:30 p.m. performance on Wednesday, December 13th will be a Pay-What-You-Can performance benefiting Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays, Inc. Seating is general admission and there will be no advanced reservations. Patrons will be seated on a first-come-first-serve basis. The theatre suggests a $10 donation per person, but any amount will be accepted. Donations can be made with cash or credit.**

View Seat Map

Box Office & FAQ

About the Matthews Playhouse

The Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts is a non-profit theatre company based in Matthews, North Carolina. We strive to make the performing arts accessible to any local child, teen, and adult regardless of their experience, background, physical ability or circumstance. For nearly 30 years, Matthews Playhouse has worked to achieve this through robust educational programming, community outreach, scholarship opportunities and thought-provoking productions created to entertain and inspire local audiences. We currently offer a 5-show Mainstage season, School of Theatre Classes, Student Productions and Seasonal Camps designed to engage the diverse community that we serve.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Charlotte

1
Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre Is Offering Pay-what-you-wish Tickets This Holiday Photo
Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre Is Offering Pay-what-you-wish Tickets This Holiday Season

Experience the magic of the holiday season with Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre's pay-what-you-wish Christmas Revue. Featuring bluegrass-style holiday classics and live performances, this show is not to be missed. Get your tickets today at sartplays.com!

2
UNCSA and the Winston-Salem Symphony Will Launch Fellowship Photo
UNCSA and the Winston-Salem Symphony Will Launch Fellowship

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) and the Winston-Salem Symphony have joined together to launch a two-year, graduate-level Orchestral Fellowship beginning fall 2024.

3
Review: SPEAKEASY TAKES A SOULFUL RIDE at Blumenthal Performing Arts Centers Booth Playhou Photo
Review: SPEAKEASY TAKES A 'SOULFUL RIDE' at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center's Booth Playhouse

Speakeasy is a good modern dramatization that reminds me of the days of Blaxploitation fiims and African American sitcoms.

4
Western Piedmont Symphony Celebrates Romance And Rachmaninoff Photo
Western Piedmont Symphony Celebrates Romance And Rachmaninoff

Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents MASTERWORKS: ROMANCE AND REALISM featuring the music of Rachmaninoff and Shostakovich on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM at P.E. Monroe Auditorium on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory. Featured guest artist pianist Dmitri Vorobiev will perform Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

Charlotte SHOWS
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical in Charlotte The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical
Children's Theatre of Charlotte (11/17-12/22)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Charlotte Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (5/31-6/02)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Charlotte Annie (Non-Equity)
Morganton Municipal Auditorium (1/30-1/30)
Every Christmas Story Ever Told in Charlotte Every Christmas Story Ever Told
Hendersonville Theatre (12/08-12/17)
Beetlejuice in Charlotte Beetlejuice
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (12/26-12/31)
Clue in Charlotte Clue
Peace Center (4/16-4/21)
Vampire Lesbians of Sodom in Charlotte Vampire Lesbians of Sodom
PaperHouse Theatre (11/10-11/25)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Charlotte Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (3/05-3/10)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Charlotte Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium (2/12-2/12)
Mamma Mia! in Charlotte Mamma Mia!
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center: Belk Theater (6/18-6/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You